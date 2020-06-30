4 Things to Know Today

1. Wahpeton will have fireworks at dusk at John Randall Field Saturday, July 4.
2. The nation’s largest chain, AMC Theaters, is pushing back its plans to begin reopening theaters by two weeks following the closure because of COVID-19. The company said it would open approximately 450 U.S. locations July 30, and the remaining 150 the following week. The original plan was to open in mid-July.
3. This day in history: In 1982, the proposed Equal Rights Amendment, designed to guarantee equal rights for women, failed when its ratification deadline passed.
4. A Minnesota judge warned that he’s likely to move the trials of four former police officers charged in George Floyd’s death out of Minneapolis if public officials, attorneys and family members don’t stop speaking out about the case, the Associated Press reported.
