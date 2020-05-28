4 Things to Know Today

1. Historical rocket launch scrubbed: The launch of a SpaceX rocket ship carrying two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station was called off Wednesday afternoon because of stormy weather. The new liftoff date is Saturday afternoon.

2. Four Minneapolis police officers involved in the arrest of a black man who died in police custody were fired Tuesday, hours after a bystander’s video provoked widespread outrage with footage showing the man pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer knelt on his neck. The man’s death is being investigated by the FBI and state law enforcement authorities.

3. Only about half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if a successful one becomes available, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

4. Sign up for our newsletter on our website – it’s free and comes out five days a week.

Tags

Load comments