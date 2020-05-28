4 Things to Know Today

1. Historical rocket launch scrubbed: The launch of a SpaceX rocket ship carrying two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station was called off Wednesday afternoon because of stormy weather. The new liftoff date is Saturday afternoon.
2. Four Minneapolis police officers involved in the arrest of a black man who died in police custody were fired Tuesday, hours after a bystander’s video provoked widespread outrage with footage showing the man pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer knelt on his neck. The man’s death is being investigated by the FBI and state law enforcement authorities.
3. Only about half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if a successful one becomes available, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
4. Sign up for our newsletter on our website – it’s free and comes out five days a week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.