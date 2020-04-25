4 Things to Know Today

1. BW Cruisers and Coffee has organized a Twin Town Social Distance Cruise 2020 that will run a route through Breckenridge and Wahpeton starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, April. 25. A map of the route can be found at plotaroute.com/map/1084875.
2. A contractor will be in town Monday, April 27, to do pavement markings on the following streets in Wahpeton: Fourth Street North from Dakota Avenue to Fifth Avenue, 16th Avenue North from the 210 bypass to the railroad tracks and 17th Avenue North from the 210 Bypass to Commerce Street. Travelers are advised to use caution through the work zone and use alternate routes if possible. For more info, contact the City of Wahpeton Public Works Department at 701-642-6565.
3. Job Service North Dakota has received more than 60,000 unemployment claims since March 16 and paid out $105.8 million since that date.
4. Download the Daily News app to get the latest news and information on your phone, https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/newsapp/
