4 Things to Know Today

1. NDSCS cancels all homecoming activities this week. For more information, turn to page A6.
2. A Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong, with prosecutors saying Wednesday that two officers who fired their weapons at the Black woman were justified in using force to protect themselves, the Associated Press reported. The only charges brought were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired officer Brett Hankinson for shooting Taylor’s neighbors’ homes during the raid on March 13. The state’s attorney general said the officers acted in self defense after Taylor’s boyfriend first fired at them as they entered the residence.
3. Hankinson football games have been canceled for the next two weeks. The school did not disclose the reason.
4. Minnesota’s cumulative COVID-19 cases hit 92,100 Wednesday. Wilkin County has now had 58 cumulative cases. The state does not release how many are active per county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.