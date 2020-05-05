4 Things to Know Today

1. Public Service Announcement: City of Breckenridge alley restrictions will be lifted as of Monday, May 11, 2020. Beginning Monday, May 11, place your garbage receptacle at its normal pick up location.
2. Wahpeton’s Spring Clean-Up Week is May 11-15. Waste Management will pick up items on the boulevards for all single family or duplex residences only. Pick up will be on your normal garbage day. Contact Waste Management for more information or if you have questions about what items are allowed, 642-8797.
3. Friday is National Childcare Provider Day. The day is intended to recognize all who nurture, teach and care for children in a number of settings across the country. Remember to show your appreciation to them this Friday.
4. The U.S. government expects to borrow $2.99 trillion in the second quarter as stimulus spending soars to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported. This is more than five times as much as it borrowed at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.
