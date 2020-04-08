4 Things to Know Today

1. This Day in History: In 2010, President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev signed the New START nuclear arms control treaty.
2. The U.S. CDC reported 330,891 confirmed COVID-19 cases (26,065 new) and 8,910 deaths (1,294 new) on Monday, April 6. Also as of Monday, 13 states reported more than 5,000 cases (2 new), and 29 states reported widespread community transmission (2 new). The Johns Hopkins CSSE dashboard reported 378,289 U.S. cases and 11,830 deaths as of 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.
3. Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned Tuesday after delivering a profanity-laced tirade about the officer he fired as captain of the coronavirus-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt, Capt. Brett E. Crozier last week. The ship reported its first COVID-19 case among the crew March 22, two weeks after making a port visit to Vietnam. As of Tuesday, 230 crew members had tested positive for the virus.
4. Wisconsin’s polls were open Tuesday and voters waited hours to cast their ballots, ignoring federal health recommendations so they could participate in a presidential primary election during the pandemic.
