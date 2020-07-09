4 Things to Know Today

1. This Day in History: In 1868, the 14th Amendment was ratified, guaranteeing full citizenship and equal protection to African Americans.
2. President Donald Trump has threatened to hold back federal money if school districts don’t bring their students back in the fall. The CDC is expected to issue new guidance next week for schools.
3. The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday in favor of the religious rights of employers in two cases that could leave more than 70,000 women without free contraception and tens of thousands of people with no way to sue for job discrimination, the Associated Press reported.
4. The John Hopkins CSSE dashboard reported Wednesday there have been 3.02 million COVID-19 cases in the United States and 313,666 deaths. Following four consecutive days of more than 50,000 new cases, the U.S. reported a slight decrease in daily incidence this week. Visit https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html for more info.
