4 Things to Know Today

1. The U.S. budget deficit reached an all-time high of $864 billion in June as the federal government spent money on programs to combat the coronavirus recession when millions of job losses cut into tax revenues.
2. Minnesota bars and restaurants are reminded to comply with the new coronavirus-related guidelines after a recent spate of COVID-19 cases have been tied to those establishments. When serving indoors, those businesses are required to cap occupancy at 50 percent of capacity based on fire codes, with a minimum of six feet between groups of patrons. To report a complaint to the state duty officer, call 651-201-4500.
3. “Glee” star Naya Rivera, 33, was found dead Monday near the surface of a Southern California lake. The discovery came five days after the actress disappeared on Lake Piru, where her 4-year-old son was found July 8 asleep and alone on a rented pontoon boat. She is believed to have drowned.
4. Washington’s NFL team is dropping the ‘Redskins’ name and Indian head logo after 87 years. A new name will be selected but it’s unclear how soon that will happen. The team bowed to pressure from sponsors and decades of criticism that they are offensive to Native Americans, the AP reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.