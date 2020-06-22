1. Nearly $43 million in online sales taxes have been collected since their establishment in 2018, the state of North Dakota reported Monday. The tax was established by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
2. Every week, we offer a thought-provoking poll. Cast your vote at www.wahpetondailynews.com and watch the results online and in print in our opinion section.
3. John Gotti, the “Teflon Don,” was sentenced to life in prison on this day in 1992. Read more about his crimes on page A5.
4. Today’s Birthdays include computer scientist Alan Turing (1912-1954); country singer June Carter Cash (1929-2003); “fifth Beatle” Stuart Sutcliffe (1940-1962); U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (1948-); Academy Award winner Frances McDormand (1957-) and “The Big Bang Theory” actress Melissa Rauch (1980-).
