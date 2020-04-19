4 Things To Know Today

1. The Minnesota Senate and House passed bills this week allowing restaurants with liquor licenses to sell malt liquor, hard seltzer, cider and wine with food takeout orders. Friday, Gov. Tim Walz approved the legislation, which took effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 18.
2. The federal government has pushed back the tax filing deadline to July 15 due to the COVID-19 crisis. The government has delayed income taxes for individuals, small businesses, trusts and estates, and corporations.
3. Three handy tips for coping with COVID-19: Wash your hands frequently, wear a mask outdoors, subscribe to a local newspaper or website.
4. The Twin Town Artist Series concert scheduled for April 25 has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis shutdown. It will be rescheduled. Members will be notified directly.
