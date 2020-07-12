4 Things to Know Today
1. The deadly F4 tornado that killed one and injured two others in Otter Tail County Wednesday, July 8 had an estimated peak wind speed of 170 mph.

2. More than 150 Minneapolis police officers are filing work-related disability claims after the death of George Floyd and the ensuing unrest, with about 75 percent citing post-traumatic stress disorder as the reason for their planned departures. City leaders are pushing a proposal to replace the city’s police department with a new agency they say would have a more holistic approach.

3. Today in sports: In 1979, rioting during the Chicago White Sox’s “Disco Demolition Night” promotion, in which an explosive-rigged dumpster filled with disco records was destroyed between games of a planned doubleheader, led to 39 arrests and caused the team to forfeit the second game against the Detroit Tigers.

4. This day in history: In 1984, Democratic Rep. Geraldine Ferraro of New York became the first female vice presidential candidate on a major party ticket.

