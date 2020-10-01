4 Things to Know Today

1. The heated first debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden inspired the Commission on Presidential Debates to announce it would make changes to the format of the two remaining debates. The Tuesday, Sept. 29 event received attention for frequent interruptions and unconcealed rancor between the candidates.
2. Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen Kamala Harris, D-Calif., are scheduled to debate on Wednesday, Oct. 7. The next presidential debates are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15 and Thursday, Oct. 22. While absentee, by-mail and early voting are taking place in several states including North Dakota and Minnesota, Election Day itself is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.
3. TV fans might have to wait a little longer for some of their favorite shows to return. Several series produced in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada — including “Riverdale,” “A Million Little Things” and “Nancy Drew” — have suspended filming because of delays in receiving COVID-19 test results. Other Canadian-filmed shows, including “The Flash” and “Supergirl,” are waiting to resume production.
