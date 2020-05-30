4 Things to Know Today

1. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order implementing a temporary nighttime curfew across Minneapolis-St. Paul which started at 8 p.m. Friday, May 29. Its intent is to provide safety for Minnesota residents from individuals who have engaged in unlawful and dangerous activity in recent days and threatened the security of lawful demonstrators and first responders, his office stated.
2. Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody Friday, charged with third degree murder in the Monday, May 25 death of George Floyd. Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest on suspicion of passing a counterfeit bill. Chauvin and three other officers at the scene were fired Tuesday.
3. The next attempt to launch the SpaceX rocket with two astronauts will be Saturday, but weather conditions may push it back to Sunday.
4. The NCAA released a detailed plan Friday to help schools bring athletes back to campus during the pandemic. Student football players could return as soon as June 8 for training.
