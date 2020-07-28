4 Things to Know Today

1. UNSOLICITED SEEDS COMING FROM CHINA The ND Department of Agriculture (NDDA) and the North Dakota State Seed Department have received several reports of state residents receiving unsolicited packages containing seeds from China. Officials in other states have also reported similar instances. See page 4 for more information.
2. ECONOMIC RESILIENCY GRANT Michelle Kommer with the ND Department of Commerce will be in Fargo Wednesday, July 29 to share information about the new ND Economic Resiliency Grant, available to businesses in North Dakota. The meet and greet is from 8:30-9 a.m. July 29 followed by 1Million Cups event at Island Park.
3. THIS DAY IN HISTORY In 1932, President Herbert Hoover ordered the U.S. Army to evict the Bonus Army protesters from government property in Washington, D.C.
4. TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS Jim Davis (1945- ), cartoonist; Sally Struthers (1947- ), actress; Hugo Chavez (1954-2013), Venezuelan president; Scott Pelley (1957- ), TV journalist; Dana White (1969- ), UFC president; Manu Ginobili (1977- ), basketball player
