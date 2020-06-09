4 Things to Know Today

1. Minnesota has 1,197 COVID-19 related deaths as of Monday, with 11 new reported. State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said several community testing sites would open Tuesday and Wednesday in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area to test people who were part of or observed the George Floyd protests and those involved with protest cleanup efforts. Wilkin County has had 11 confirmed cases total and three deaths from the disease.
2. Troubling and startling findings: The CDC says 4 in 10 Americans are misusing household cleaners to ward off COVID-19. The main unsafe practice is using bleach to wash food, and some people have ingested or inhaled disinfectants or sprayed household cleaners on their skin, a CDC survey found. These methods are dangerous as they pose a risk of severe tissue damage and corrosive injury and should be strictly avoided.
3. Cautious first steps are being taken by universities across the country to allow athletes to start playing football during the pandemic. Thousands of athletes will be tested for COVID-19 and masks will need to be worn for practices. Athletes testing positive for the disease have been reported at Arkansas State, Marshall and Oklahoma State, among others.
4. To learn how to protect yourself from COVID-19, and what to do if you are sick, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.