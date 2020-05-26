4 Things To Know Today
1. President Donald Trump honored America’s war dead Monday in two Memorial Day appearances – the first at Arlington’s National Cemetery, where he made no remarks and touched and saluted a wreath already placed. He also traveled to Baltimore’s historic Fort McHenry, where he stated, “Together we will vanquish the virus and America will rise from this crisis to new and even greater heights.”

2. Will they play ball? Major League Baseball owners are expected to submit a new proposal for a shortened season, including player salaries, to the union Tuesday, May 26.

3. One new death and 40 new COVID-19 cases were reported in North Dakota Monday.

4. This day in history: In 1865, the last Confederate forces fighting the Civil War surrendered in Galveston, Texas. 28,231 parole passes were given to Confederate soldiers by Gen. Ulysses S. Grant after their 1865 surrender at Appomattox Court House in Virginia.

