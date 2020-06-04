4 Things to Know Today

1. Road Closure: Effective at 6 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, Fourth Street South in Wahpeton at the railroad tracks will be closed. Red River Valley and Western Railroad will be repairing the crossing at the tracks. The city anticipates that Fourth Street South will be opened to traffic by 9 p.m. Thursday. Travelers are advised to use caution in the vicinity of the work zone and to use alternate routes. Contact the City of Wahpeton Public Works Department for more information at 642-6565.

2. Fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second degree murder for the death of George Floyd on May 25. Three other officers involved have been charged with aiding and abetting a second degree murder.

3. North Dakota has 33 new COVID-19 cases and one death, as of Wednesday, June 3. The victim was a Cass County man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

4. The military has released the identities of the two people killed in a shooting at the Grand Forks Air Force Base. Airman 1st Class Natasha Raye Aposhian, 21, of Arizona, was killed in the Monday morning shooting in an air base dormitory. Airman 1st Class Julian Carlos Torres, 20, of Texas, died at a hospital of his injuries shortly after the shooting. No suspects are being sought, The Associated Press reported.

