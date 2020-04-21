4 Things To Know Today

1. The Wahpeton Community Center, picnic shelters and playgrounds are closed through April 30. Citizens are encouraged to use trails, fish and use green space while respecting physical distance.
2. In Minnesota, golf courses, outdoor shooting ranges, bait shops and marinas were allowed to reopen over the weekend, but customers and employees of those businesses must still comply with social distancing rules.
3. About 150 protestors gathered at the North Dakota Capitol Monday to ask Gov. Doug Burgum to reopen the state. He has ordered the closure of concert venues, movie theaters, gyms, nail salons, massage parlors and barbershops since the COVID-19 crisis began in mid-March. The order, which also mandates the closure of restaurants and bars, was extended until at least April 30. North Dakota is one of eight states that do not have a statewide stay-at-home order.
4. U.S. COVID-19 cases have topped 760,000, with deaths above 40,600. Globally cases rose above 2.4 million with 167,000 deaths. U.S. governors are focused on accelerating testing capabilities, as experts say is necessary to gradually reopen the economy.
