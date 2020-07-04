4 Things To Know

1. Unemployment in the U.S. fell to 11.1 percent in June as the economy added a solid 4.8 million jobs, the government reported Thursday. The total number of people drawing jobless benefits remains at sizable 19 million.

2. The July 4 Wahpeton-Breckenridge baseball game will start earlier than normal this year, at 6 p.m. Saturday. Fireworks start at dusk at John Randall Field.

3. This day in history: In 1971, President Richard Nixon certified the 26th Amendment, lowering the voting age from 21 to 18.

4. Today’s Fact: The bikini swimsuit, introduced by French fashion designer Louis Reard on this day in 1946, was named for the Bikini Atoll, where the United States had conducted a newsmaking atomic test earlier in the week.

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments