43-year-old Breckenridge man arrested, alleged with failure to register as predatory offender

Keith Leighton

Keith Levi Leighton, 43, Breckenridge, Minnesota, has been accused of committing three felonies of failing to register as a predatory offender.

According to the statement of probable cause, Leighton failed to register on or about June 23, 2023, through June 28, 2023. The three felony charges are for allegedly failing to register a primary address, a secondary address and a location of employment.



