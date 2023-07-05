43-year-old Breckenridge man arrested, alleged with failure to register as predatory offender

Keith Levi Leighton, 43, Breckenridge, Minnesota, has been accused of committing three felonies of failing to register as a predatory offender.
According to the statement of probable cause, Leighton failed to register on or about June 23, 2023, through June 28, 2023. The three felony charges are for allegedly failing to register a primary address, a secondary address and a location of employment.
Due to past convictions, Leighton was required to register in Minnesota until 2027, according to the statement of probable cause. Verification letters for Leighton’s address were returned to the U.S. Postal Service in July 2022 and May 2023. As of June 28, 2023, Leighton had not supplied a current address for the Predatory Offender Registry.
On June 28, 2023, according to the statement, law enforcement spoke with a Breckenridge resident about the whereabouts of Leighton. That person relayed that Leighton was staying with someone and his current employment.
Later in the evening, law enforcement returned to where it was alleged that Leighton was residing. The owner of the residence confirmed that Leighton had stayed approximately 10 days. Leighton had admitted to staying the 10 days. When law enforcement asked if he knew he had to register, Leighton admitted that he knew. Leighton was then put under arrest and transported to the Wilkin County Jail.
The maximum sentence for the crimes is five years in prison, $10,000 in fines, or both. Leighton has posted bail and has an upcoming court date.