5 Things To Be Thankful For

1. Good health – Even if your health isn’t great, it could be worse, especially now, and you likely still have some working parts to be thankful for.
2. Good friends – It’s often the quality of friendships, not the quantity, that makes a difference. Having those who know the worst about you and still support you can mean the world.
3. The kindness of neighbors – It’s reassuring to know your neighbors will look out for you, whether it’s watching your house when you’re on vacation, or bringing over a hot meal when you’re under the weather. Having good neighbors can make all the difference.
4. Health care and other essential workers – They’re on the front lines, helping us through this pandemic to make sure our lives can continue. They work long hours, making sure the goods and services we need are available when we need them.
5. Having time to slow down – It’s a great time to take advantage of this down time to read those books you’ve been holding on to, take walks with your loved ones or on your own, and enjoy those stunning sunsets.
