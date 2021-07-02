50 years in the healthcare industry

CHI St. Francis Marketing Manager and Administrative Assistant Mary Jacklitch celebrated her retirement after 50 years in healthcare Wednesday, June 30.
Her first job was at St. Catherine’s Living Center, formerly known as Wahpeton Healthcare Center, where she would help out in the kitchen and dining area. After attending North Dakota State College of Science for a degree in secretary medical assistance-medical records, she took a job at CHI St. Francis in medical records in 1971, Daily News previously reported. In 1972, she started as an administrative assistant, and was in an administrative support role until her retirement.
Jacklitch helped with education orientation, provider recruitment, managing archives and leading internal groups. She developed the Guest Service Department at CHI St. Francis, and she was heavily involved in marketing and strategic planning.
“I was able to work at an organization that was faith based,” Jacklitch wrote. “The organization provided me the ability to have a work life balance with family and community. It was truly a fulfilling career. I was blessed to have had the opportunity to work with so many individuals that I will always cherish.”
CHI St. Francis CEO David Nelson, who has worked with Jacklitch since 1997, said the deep knowledge she has of the organization is irreplaceable. Jacklitch was the best support person someone could ask for, Nelson said.
“To say that she’ll be missed to the organization is a massive understatement,” Nelson said.
Jacklitch embodies St. Francis’ values, like reverence, integrity, compassion and excellence. She drove herself to be the best she could be for the organization, he said.
