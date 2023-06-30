$50K bond upheld for defendant in attempted murder case

The bond for a Wahpeton man charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm within the city remains at $50,000.
Shawn Lane, 37, appeared Thursday, June 29 in Richland County District Court. Lane’s attorney, Jonathan Green, unsuccessfully requested that the bond be reduced to $25,000. The bond for a June 3, 2023, shooting incident in Wahpeton was initially set at $100,000 before being reduced to $50,000 on June 15.
Lane, Daily News previously reported, was taken into custody several hours after the June 3 shooting. The Southern Valley Special Response Team was activated and involved in responding to the incident, the Wahpeton Police Department stated.
“A criminal complaint states that once the victim, Jaris Lane, was stable at St. Francis, he said that his relative, Shawn Lane, shot him once at 1358 12th St. N., Wahpeton,” Daily News previously reported.
According to the Wahpeton Police Department, officers determined that someone was still inside Shawn Lane’s apartment at the 12th Street address. Lane was ultimately taken into custody several hours after the shooting, Daily News previously reported.
While Green represents Shawn Lane, Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer represents the state of North Dakota. During the hearing, Green and Kummer commented on Shawn Lane’s claim that the shooting was done in self-defense.
Jaris Lane, identified Thursday as “the alleged victim,” threatened to kill Shawn Lane according to Green. The defense also cited incidents including Jaris Lane being charged in December 2018 with threatening violence, disorderly conduct and trespassing in Roseau, Minnesota.
“According to court records, Jaris Lane, 30, went into (a) bar and was refused service by the owners,” Valley News Live previously reported. “The documents continue to say (that) Lane left the bar and then came back with his own beer. One of the owners asked Lane to leave several times but he refused. That’s when court documents say (that) Lane threatened to get a 9mm gun and ‘take them all out.’ Lane was placed under arrest and police say he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.”
Shawn Lane was entitled to act in his own self-defense, Green said Thursday in Wahpeton. Law enforcement, according to Green, has no evidence for what happened on June 3, 2023, “other than what the alleged victim said.” Shortly after, Green said a dangerous man, Jaris Lane, was shot with his own gun.
Kummer’s comments included mentioning that Shawn Lane did not call to report the shooting. That is considered unlikely behavior for someone acting in self-defense, according to the prosecution. Kummer also said the June 3 incident involved a firearm being discharged within the city of Wahpeton.
Cruff ultimately denied the request for a reduced bond. He cited Shawn Lane not personally reporting the shooting and law enforcement having to breach Shawn Lane’s apartment to reach him after the shooting.
Attempted murder is a class A felony in North Dakota, with a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. Discharging a firearm within a city is a class B misdemeanor, with a maximum penalty of 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both.
Shawn Lane is confined in the Richland County Jail as of Friday, June 30. A preliminary hearing and/or arraignment is scheduled for Monday, July 10.