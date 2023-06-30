$50K bond upheld for defendant in attempted murder case

Lane

The bond for a Wahpeton man charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm within the city remains at $50,000.

Shawn Lane, 37, appeared Thursday, June 29 in Richland County District Court. Lane’s attorney, Jonathan Green, unsuccessfully requested that the bond be reduced to $25,000. The bond for a June 3, 2023, shooting incident in Wahpeton was initially set at $100,000 before being reduced to $50,000 on June 15.



