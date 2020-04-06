The International Music Camp Board of Directors and leadership have decided to postpone the 65th Season of the International Music Camp to the summer of 2021.  This action is based upon public health recommendations regarding the transmission of the COVID-19 virus in public and food service settings, uncertainty regarding domestic and international travel, and US/Canadian border restrictions.

Campers currently registered for any programs or events will be contacted via telephone regarding options for carrying any payments forward to registration for the 2021 season, making a donation, or receiving a refund in accordance to IMC’s cancellation policy.  Staff and phone lines are limited at this time but communication will be made as quickly as possible. 

“The health and safety of our campers is our top priority,” said Camp Director Christine Baumann, “This was a difficult decision to make, but we believe that it is the best one for the people we serve.”

The 65th Anniversary Season of the International Music Camp will now run June 20-August 3, 2021 and our Old-Time Fiddle Weekend will be June 10-13, 2021.

