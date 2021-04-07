7 Breck students advance to State Economics Challenge

Two Breckenridge High School teams are advancing to the Minnesota State Economics Challenge after excelling in the Joan Robinson division of the Regional Economics Challenge.
Claire Aigner, Morgan Bruns and Camryn Kaehler competed in personal finance — placing 12th in the state — and Bruns, Austin Erickson and Sawyer Schuler competed in economics — placing fourth in the region.
Brooklyn Baumhardt and Haylee Andel were top scorers for their teams in the regional competition and will be joining the personal finance and economics teams respectively to compete at the state level.
Breckenridge High School business education teacher and DECA Advisor Derek Grahn said it was the school’s first time competing in the competition hosted by the University of Minnesota, which houses the Minnesota Council on Economic Education (MCEE).
“I think it’s just a good thing for them to be recognized for the achievements that they have. Just to show that we have students in Breckenridge that know their stuff and understand business and economics,” he said.
A total of 362 students from 14 schools across the state participated in the regional competition, according to a release from the MCEE. Any student could participate, Grahn said, but it was his DECA students who ended up advancing to the state level.
Students took a written test, and their scores were combined into a final team score during the regional competition.
Seniors Erickson and Schuler are continuing their reign of success, having previously won fourth place out of 800 teams in a statewide stock market game in December 2020. The duo competed together again, this time joined by Bruns, the 2020-2021 DECA president.
Erickson said a lot of questions on the test were knowledge-based. He said his experience in the stock market game gave him an advantage because the prior competition required thorough research into existing businesses. That, and a childhood immersed in economics.
“I’ve grown up around a lot of business, my dad owns a business, so I’ve just been around it a lot,” Erickson said.
Once he graduates, Erickson is thinking about minoring in business, but he has his eyes on a computer science major.
“I think I’m kind of like a jack of all trades, I just know a little bit about everything,” Erickson said. “I don’t really have anything that I’m super niche about, but I have an umbrella of understanding.”
While he is excited for the opportunity to compete at a state level, Erickson said it won’t be the same without an in-person test. Still, the significance of a school the size of Breckenridge making it to state does not elude Erickson or Grahn.
“I think it’s cool to see how we rank up against other people just because we are such a small school,” Erickson said.
The teams will be competing in the state competitions this month. The personal finance team will be a case study in which they have two hours to prepare a financial plan for a mock family, then give a presentation to a panel of judges. The team will compete Tuesday, April 13.
The economics test will take place on April 20 and each team member’s score will be added to generate their final score.
“It’s cool to see them represented at a state level. A lot of times people look at small schools and (think) we may not have great students and things like that, but I definitely differ with that opinion,” Grahn said. “Obviously we have students that have been doing very well in their competitions and events this year.”
