West of Campbell lies a private ditch that drains 1,685 acres of farmland. With the increase in precipitation leading to the increase of drainage on the landscape, the larger quantities of water these ditches take on is more than double that of 10 years ago.
It’s no wonder we see gullies breaking off the rivers at ditch outlets. This particular ditch drains four miles of water from seven different landowners. At the end of this ditch system where the ditch outlets to the Rabbit the gully was 35-feet wide and 40-feet deep! You could stack up three cars in the bottom of this gully before you’d notice they were in there. A gully this size takes a lot of work to help stabilize the slope and bottom of the gully all while trying not to alter the current bank and hydrology.
Houston Engineering provided design and construction administration services for the project, which included assisting landowners with the collection of construction bids. Ehlert Excavating was hired by the landowners to complete work at this site. They installed a grade stabilization structure known as a rock drop structure. This structure slows down the water at the outlet and allows suspended sediment to be redeposited on the landscape. Sloping the banks helps minimize undercutting by allowing the water to exit the channel during flood events in a controlled manner. Lastly, a spillway around the culvert was installed to prevent water from passing over the culvert during large rain events. This massive gully, which was contributing approximately 75 tons of sediment each year into the river, is now controlled by a structure that will help decrease pollutants and prevent the loss of additional valuable farmland.
In 2019 and 2020 the Wilkin SWCD assisted 30 landowners stabilize 62 gullies’ coming off of DNR waters by installing grade stabilization structures. By utilizing Buffer State Cost Share funds, the SWCD was able to provide these landowners with 75 percent cost share minimizing the landowner’s out-of-pocket cost.
