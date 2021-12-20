7 people found dead in Moorhead home

Seven people, including four adults and three children, were found dead in a Moorhead, Minnesota, home Saturday, Dec. 18, according to a Moorhead Police news release.
The victims’ names were released Monday, Dec. 20. Belin Hernandez, age 37; Marleny Pinto, age 34; Breylin Hernandez, age 16; Mike Hernandez, age 7; Marbely Hernandez, age 5; Eldor Hernandez Castillo, age 32; and Mariela Guzman Pinto, age 19, were all living in the house at the time of their deaths.
The causes of death have not yet been determined, however, the preliminary autopsy ruled out any obvious trauma, according to a Dec. 20 police news release. Blood samples have been transported to a lab for further examination.
Moorhead Police Department and Fire Department responded Saturday to a report that the individuals were dead inside the home after family members conducted a welfare check.
There were no signs of violence or forced entry, and there is no known threat to the public, the Dec. 18 police news release stated.
The Moorhead Police and Fire departments are investigating the deaths, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime Scene Team was contacted for assistance in processing the scene. The cause of death will be released upon receipt from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.