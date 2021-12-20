7 people found dead in Moorhead home

Seven people, including four adults and three children, were found dead in a Moorhead, Minnesota, home Saturday, Dec. 18, according to a Moorhead Police news release.

The victims’ names were released Monday, Dec. 20. Belin Hernandez, age 37; Marleny Pinto, age 34; Breylin Hernandez, age 16; Mike Hernandez, age 7; Marbely Hernandez, age 5; Eldor Hernandez Castillo, age 32; and Mariela Guzman Pinto, age 19, were all living in the house at the time of their deaths.

The causes of death have not yet been determined, however, the preliminary autopsy ruled out any obvious trauma, according to a Dec. 20 police news release. Blood samples have been transported to a lab for further examination.

Moorhead Police Department and Fire Department responded Saturday to a report that the individuals were dead inside the home after family members conducted a welfare check.

There were no signs of violence or forced entry, and there is no known threat to the public, the Dec. 18 police news release stated.

The Moorhead Police and Fire departments are investigating the deaths, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime Scene Team was contacted for assistance in processing the scene. The cause of death will be released upon receipt from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

