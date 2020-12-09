Red River Communications and 702 Communications jointly announce that effective Feb. 1, 2021, Red River Communications will acquire the customers and assets of 702 Communications in Wahpeton, North Dakota and Breckenridge, Minnesota. 702 Communications will continue to own and operate its network in the Fargo-Moorhead markets.
“We’ve been proud to provide service in Wahpeton-Breckenridge for the last 20 years and we’ll always value the loyal customers we’ve had here,” said Brian Crommett, 702 Communications’ CEO.
Existing 702 Communications customers in Wahpeton and Breckenridge will not see any disruption in their current service; however, service enhancements are coming soon. Red River Communications will be undertaking a project that will connect fiber to each business and home in Wahpeton-Breckenridge.
“702 and Red River Communications have both made significant investment in connecting the communities,” Crommett said, “it’s time for 702 to step back and let Red River Communications finish the job.”
“Red River Communications is excited to expand our fiber internet service to Wahpeton and Breckenridge. Notably, this will be one of the largest fiber-to-the-premise projects ever undertaken in our area. Fiber will enable us to provide the highest quality communications services within the Twin Towns,” said Tom Steinolfson, CEO of Red River Communications.
The project to connect Breckenridge and Wahpeton with fiber is expected to begin in spring 2021. Fiber means the Twin Towns will have internet access that rivals many large cities, enabling residents unparalleled ability to work, learn, and play online at speeds exceeding many gigabits per second.
“Fiber is a real competitive advantage for business, be it manufacturing, agriculture, or the service industry. Having fiber throughout Breckenridge and Wahpeton means residents will have access to an internet experience among the best you can get anywhere,” Steinolfson said.
Red River Communications (Red River Rural Telephone Association) in Abercrombie, North Dakota, is a leading-edge communications cooperative offering internet, phone, digital TV, wireless internet, and cellular services. Red River Communications serves over 4000 members across southeast North Dakota and west-central Minnesota. It has deployed a fiber optic network spanning nearly 3000 miles.
702 Communications is a locally owned and operated competitive local exchange carrier in Moorhead, Minnesota. 702 provides retail services that include business and residential phone service and internet access. 702 provides wholesale services that include the wholesaling of bandwidth, long distance, and fiber transport. 702 also provides network engineering, management and monitoring for regional transport and data networking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.