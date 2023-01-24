$8 billion in tax cuts proposed in Minnesota biennial budget

In continued history-making fashion, Gov. Tim Walz's proposed two-year budget for Minnesota would see the largest tax cut in the state’s existence. Announced Tuesday, Jan. 24, more than $8 billion in tax cuts would be recorded for seniors and working families, with almost half being used for one-time direct payments to Minnesotans.
This biennial budget proposal, titled "One Minnesota Budget," also includes plans for the legalization of recreational, adult-use cannabis, investments into public higher education and necessary adjustments in state government to effectively modernize its services.
“From centering kids and families and protecting our climate to investing in the health and safety of everyone in Minnesota and providing meaningful and historic tax cuts for working families and seniors, the One Minnesota Budget provides a clear roadmap of our shared values,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. “We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in the people and places across Minnesota and deeply improve lives for generations to come. The investments and proposals throughout the One Minnesota Budget meet that moment.”
Tax cuts
Nearly $4 billion of the state’s surplus would be sent to more than 2.5 million households in the state. Walz’s proposed framework would structure these direct payments and an advanced income tax credit equaling $2,000 for families with an annual income of less than $150,000 and $1,000 for singles making less than $75,000 annually.
Minnesotans can also qualify for an extra $200 for each dependent, up to three dependents.
“Today, we lay out the full picture of how this budget will lower costs, cut taxes, and improve lives for Minnesotans,” Walz said. “With the largest tax cut in state history, the One Minnesota Budget invests directly in the people that made our state strong in the first place.”
These one-time payments have been floating around for the past year as the state grappled with how to handle its historic budget surplus, which is now projected to reach an estimated $17.6 billion this year, according to the Minnesota Budget and Economic Forecast. Many congressional members pushed for permanent tax breaks for citizens during the 2022 legislative session, while Walz has favored one-time disbursements instead.
Walz and Flanagan seem to have addressed both in their budget proposal. Tax cuts for seniors receiving social security, increased funding for Local Government Aid and County Program Aid programs and support for rural school facilities address these permanent relief concerns.
Spending $219 million would help reduce taxes on Social Security benefits for more than 350,000 households statewide. Additionally, this proposal would expand senior eligibility for lowered taxes, increase the maximum tax subtraction and raise the thresholds where tax cuts begin to taper off.
The governor’s office estimates this would save an average of $278 in 2023 for 43% of Minnesota households. However, this only translates to an extra $20.17 in savings each month.
A one-time non-compounding increase for retirees would add a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment to public pension plans in 2024. This would affect retirees within the Minnesota State Retirement System, Teachers Retirement Association, Public Employees Retirement Association and the St. Paul Teachers Retirement Fund Association.
Legal cannabis use
Walz and Flanagan hope to move the state forward like others in the nation with a modern approach to cannabis use. By legalizing recreational use, state officials hope Minnesota can benefit economically and enhance public safety measures. Medicinal-use cannabis has been legal in the state since 2014.
“Prohibition doesn’t work,” reads the One Minnesota Budget proposal.
An Office of Cannabis Management would be added into the fray to be responsible for the implementation of proposed regulatory frameworks for the industry.
Lawmakers hope this legalization will allow law enforcement to focus their efforts on violent crime, rather than petty drug crimes. In Minnesota, all sale and possession charges less than 42.5 grams and paraphernalia charges are misdemeanors with fines ranging from $200-3,000.
Additional resources for folks seeking substance abuse treatment and prevention and funding grants for individuals entering the industry would also be made available.
This proposal would address past cannabis crimes, too; all non-violent offenses involving cannabis would be expunged.
Higher education
Education funding was addressed in the first part of the One Minnesota Budget, but the recently released proposal includes increased funding for the state’s public higher education systems and additional funding for the state’s tribal colleges.
Minnesota State University and the University of Minnesota would see their budgets increased if the plan passes. Additional funding for tribal colleges would be found in the expansion of the Tribal College Supplemental Grant Assistance program which would ensure tribal colleges receive the same per student funding as other public higher education institutions in the state.
A new program, the American Indian Scholars program, would provide tuition-free pathways into Minnesota public colleges for any Minnesota Tribal Nation members or any federally recognized American Indian or Canadian First Nation Tribe members.
Modernized government
Current and updated technology is vital to participation in society today. With many Minnesotans gaining information on their state government through digital means, a modern approach for IT funding was vital to the proposed budget.
By investing in critical cybersecurity protections, Walz and Flanagan hope they can adequately secure the government’s services.
Moving the state forward also means addressing systems that may not be working as intended, such as behavioral health services.
Currently, Direct Care and Treatment, the state-operated behavioral healthcare system, operates within the confines of the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Under the governor’s proposal, an entirely new agency would be created to separate the two entities.
“About 12,000 people with mental illness, developmental disabilities and substance use disorders receive services each year in DCT programs,” the One Minnesota Budget states. “Creating a new agency recognizes the different operational needs, regulatory requirements and areas of expertise between DHS and direct-care programs.”
If passed, officials hope this will erase any conflicts of interest connected with being both a regulator and treatment provider.
Walz is slated to announce plans regarding the state’s infrastructure later this week, but an exact date has not been shared.
According to state law, the governor is required to submit their entire budget proposal to the legislature on the fourth Tuesday in January. Now, the state legislature has until May to adopt the biennial budget for the state. With a DFL trifecta in Minnesota government, the proposed budget is expected to be passed by lawmakers throughout the state.