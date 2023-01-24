$8 billion in tax cuts proposed in Minnesota biennial budget
Daily News file photo

In continued history-making fashion, Gov. Tim Walz's proposed two-year budget for Minnesota would see the largest tax cut in the state’s existence. Announced Tuesday, Jan. 24, more than $8 billion in tax cuts would be recorded for seniors and working families, with almost half being used for one-time direct payments to Minnesotans.

This biennial budget proposal, titled "One Minnesota Budget," also includes plans for the legalization of recreational, adult-use cannabis, investments into public higher education and necessary adjustments in state government to effectively modernize its services.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 