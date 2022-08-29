Purchase Access

Clayton Ernst first took his seat on the Breckenridge School Board in 2015, and if re-elected he will begin his third term. In the eight years he’s been on the board, he’s most proud of the lack of turmoil or other major issues.

“I think our biggest success is that we don’t have a lot of issues — it’s been pretty quiet,” Ernst said.



