Clayton Ernst first took his seat on the Breckenridge School Board in 2015, and if re-elected he will begin his third term. In the eight years he’s been on the board, he’s most proud of the lack of turmoil or other major issues.
“I think our biggest success is that we don’t have a lot of issues — it’s been pretty quiet,” Ernst said.
The candidate who first ran for election in 2010, Ernst initially said he wanted to bring new ideas and a different outlook. He wanted to remove the dark cloud over the school and school board for the sake of the students, Daily News previously reported.
At the time, Ernst gained the fourth-most votes out of seven candidates, but there were only three open seats. He ran again in 2014 where he beat an incumbent by 11 votes.
Over the years, his answers have remained the same; he feels like his level-headedness and common sense make him the best candidate for the position.
If re-elected, Ernst’s biggest concern is to go back to the public for a referendum on new facilities. The previous referendum for a new school failed the 60% vote threshold, causing the school board to backtrack to square one.
According to recent school board meetings, a new building bond is on hold due to the state of the country’s economy. Ernst knows this and hopes they can find the best answer that works for the entire community, whether that includes a new building or an addition to the high school.
Ernst will be on the ballot with incumbents Marc Hasbargen and Justin Neppl and newcomer Lisa Overlee in the Nov. 8 general election.
Daily News will continue to contact election candidates for contested races and publish them when they’re available.
