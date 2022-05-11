Purchase Access

Free for youth ages 18 and under, the annual Vince Herding Spring Fishing Derby was held Saturday, May 7 by the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club (RRASC).

Eighty boys and girls took part in the event at Wahpeton’s Kidder Recreation Area, RRASC stated. When the young anglers weren’t trying to reel one in, they were served lunch, watched as their peers received trophies for the top three catches in many categories and age groups and received either a fishing rod or tackle box as a participation prize.

Among the biggest fish were:

• a 3 pound, 1 ounce smallmouth bass caught by Aydin Luna, 13, who caught three bass total

• a 5 pound, 7 ounce white sucker caught by Chase Krueger, 13

• a 2 pound, 9 ounce catfish caught by Blade Leitch, 13

• a 4 pound, 15 ounce buffalo caught by Kristopher Kratz, 8

• a 3 pound, 11 ounce carp caught by Jeremiah Ovsak, 6

Casting contest winners included Maximus Isom, ages 6 and under; Dalton Portales, ages 7-12; and a tie between Christian Last and Troy Berndt, ages 13-18.

“We would like to thank all the participants and businesses and organizations that contributed to help to make this event so successful,” RRASC stated.

Event sponsors and contributors included Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, Smith Tire and Tread, Comstock Construction Inc., Scheels, Red River Valley & Western Railroad, Hornstein Chiropractic, Wahpeton Kiwanis, Farmer’s Union Insurance — Kyle DeVries, Flex TM, Bell Bank, State Farm Insurance — Amanda Fredrick, NAPA, Fastenal, and North Dakota Game and Fish.



