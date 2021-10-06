A cause as sweet as the treats

The Friends of the Leach Public Library have a delectable mystery in store for Thursday, Oct. 14.
Chocolate Chocolate Day and Used Book Sale will be held from 12-5 p.m. at the library, 417 Second Ave. in Wahpeton. For just $5, guests can enjoy any of the library’s array of chocolate desserts, as well as visit a free-will offering book sale.
“Supporting the library never tasted so good,” the Friends stated. “All funds raised support the Leach Public Library.”
Daily News visited with Library Director Melissa Bakken and Friends members Patty Lies, Sandy Olson and Roberta Whitehead to learn more.
“Chocolate Chocolate helps sustain the library,” Lies said. “With this money, we are able to buy and update items. Right now, we’re looking at a grant that would allow us to take our old microfiche and put it on a digital format.”
The Friends are applying for a grant through the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation, Bakken said. The grant would help start a local history preservation project and allow for greater access to library materials. The goal is to start with the oldest materials, as they are most in danger of disintegration.
“We also want to have more involvement with young families. The library’s whole lower level is devoted to children’s activities and books. When you come and look at the book sale, you’ll also see books for young readers,” Lies said.
For Whitehead, one of the biggest joys of Chocolate Chocolate Day is that it allows people to consider what the Friends of the Leach Public Library does. Whether past projects or future endeavors, the day allows for more community involvement.
“Not to mention, you get chocolate,” Olson said.
At least 20 individuals are expected to bring desserts for Chocolate Chocolate Day, with some bringing more than one variety. The Leach Public Library never asks contributors what they bring; it’s purely up to supporters to share their favorites.
“We’ll also have takeout that day,” Lies said.
There will be no deliveries on Chocolate Chocolate Day, but customers can call the Leach Public Library at 701-642-5732 to arrange their purchases. Library supporters expect to have a steady array of in-person guests and are excited to once again hold an in-person event.
“Holding Chocolate Chocolate Day sometimes brings people to the library who might not come otherwise,” Olson said.
People who visit the Leach Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 14 should know that everyone serving chocolate will follow COVID-19 protection and other sanitary guidelines, including wearing masks and gloves. Masks are recommended but not required for library guests.
“The chocolate will be downstairs and the book sale is on the main floor,” Lies said. “We’ll have membership tables on both floors.”
Membership in the Friends of the Leach Public Library is $5 annually. It allows community members the opportunity to take part in events like Chocolate Chocolate Day and the Christmas Sock Tree drive.
Since at least the early 1980s, the Friends of the Leach Public Library have spearheaded, supported and otherwise sustained a wide range of projects.
“Our kitchen in the downstairs — that was put in by the Friends, along with the help of the National Guard,” Bakken said. “They’ve helped with bigger projects, from our outdoor sign to the purchase of our first microfilm reader and its replacement with the one we have now. Any big project that we’re not usually budget for, they help with. In fact, the Friends bought our first — and at the time, only — library computer. That was in the late ‘80s.”
