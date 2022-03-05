A cause worth sinking your teeth into

North Dakota State College of Science’s culinary arts program is slicing and sautéing its way to creating scholarships for students.
The fundraising 2022 NDSCS Culinary Scholarship Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10 in the Red River Valley Room and Wild Grounds Cafe, Hektner Student Center on NDSCS’s Wahpeton campus.
“Enjoy a gourmet meal while supporting a great cause,” organizers stated. “Proceeds will go into the Culinary Arts Scholarship Endowment fund.”
Several of this year’s participating chefs are NDSCS alumni. They include Chef Joseph Brunner, owner of Mezzaluna in Fargo and Rustica in Moorhead, Minnesota. Throughout high school, Brunner worked at a Mexican restaurant in the Fargo-Moorhead area, discovering his love of cooking.
“Before attending NDSCS, Joe studied criminal justice at NDSU, then soon realized he should follow what he loved and started studying culinary arts at NDSCS,” his biography states. “While attending NDSCS, Joe worked for Eric Watson at Mezzaluna and Rustica and continued to work for him after graduating in 2017. A year later, the opportunity to purchase the restaurant along with his business partner arose and almost four years later, the rest is history!”
It is always great to have alumni back on NDSCS’ campus, assistant culinary arts professor Benjamin Whitmore said.
“We have the chance to re-introduce them to how up to date the facilities are and of course, we love putting on the Culinary Scholarship Dinner, loving to support our students,” Whitmore said.
Brooke Thomas, food service director at Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge, Minnesota, is excited to give back to her alma mater.
“Those doors are always welcome to any alumni,” Thomas said. “I will take any opportunity I can to work with that program. Without it, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
Thomas praised Mary Uhren, a retired culinary arts instructor who taught at NDSCS for 33 years and the next scholarship’s namesake.
“That woman just deserves the world,” Thomas said.
Mark Schmidt is responsible for the veal tenderloin course. Born and raised in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, area, Schmidt’s life in the restaurant industry included serving as the executive chef at the Hotel Donaldson, Fargo. Schmidt, while not an NDSCS alumnus, now works closely with area chefs as a sales representative for Bix Produce.
“I’m a member of the American Culinary Federation, which Chef Kyle Armitage and Ben Whitmore are also in,” Schmidt said. “We talked about events going on and they said they were looking for guest chefs for the culinary dinner.”
Schmidt’s course was the starting point for the Culinary Scholarship Dinner’s menu, he said. From there, the participating chefs have been working to prepare a special experience.
“It’s been very easy and quite nice to plan this. We’re all professionals in the industry and we’re reaching out to our local suppliers. This keeps our costs low and allows for more money to go into the scholarship,” Thomas said.
The success of the Culinary Scholarship Dinner will allow for continued funding of scholarships for NDSCS’ current and future culinary students.
“At just $100 per person, of which $80 is a tax-deductible donation to the NDSCS Alumni Foundation for the Culinary Scholarship Endowment, this is an opportunity you won’t want to delay in signing up for,” organizers stated.
The Culinary Scholarship Dinner is limited to 60 guests. For more information, visit “Culinary Arts Dinner Scholarship Fundraiser” at givebutter.com or call 701-671-2247.
“It’s great to give back to our community in any way and it’s nice to give back to the culinary arts program,” Schmidt said. “This is a nice way for people to have an opportunity to explore what culinary arts means. I want to give back anyway I can and I love collaborating.”
