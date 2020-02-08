A cheat sheet: Minn. presidential nomination primary 

Minnesota has typically chosen the presidential nominees through caucus meetings. However, in 2016, the state’s legislature changed that to holding a Presidential Nominee Primary. This primary will be held on Tuesday, March 3.
With that change, there are questions left to be answered. Daily News reached out to Wilkin County’s auditor and treasurer, Janelle Krump to help with answering Minnesotan’s questions.
How do I register to vote?
“If you have voted within the last two years you are already registered,” Krump said. “If you moved you would want to update your registration. You can do it online with the Secretary of State, or in our office at the (Wilkin County) courthouse. You don’t have to call, you can just stop in.”
Unlike many states, a voter can wait until election day to register in Minnesota, however, it is encouraged to register beforehand to save time.
Do I have to choose a political party when I register?
Minnesota does not have political party registration, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
How can I vote with an absentee ballot?
“Come in our office and fill out an application. Then you can complete the ballot in person,” Krump said. “You can also apply online at the Secretary of State’s website.”
Absentee and early voting began on Jan. 17, 2020.
Where are the polling locations for Wilkin County?
“There are three within the city of Breckenridge. Then there is Akron Township, Prairie View Township and Meadows Township. The auditor’s office in the courthouse serves as a polling location for all other precincts which are all mail ballot precincts.
What has changed this year for voting?
“For this presidential nomination primary election, the voter will need to select their party and then they will only get the ballot for that party with that party’s candidates,” Krump said. “So there is only Republican and Democrat. So they will only choose one ballot and then chose only one candidate.”
Will my information remain private?
“When voters choose their party, all four major party chairs will receive a list of those voting in the presidential primary,” Krump said. “It will include their name, address, voting district, year of birth and their major party ballot choice. It will not include who they voted for, but they will know their party-voting choice.”
The major political parties of Minnesota are the Minnesota Democratic Farmer-Labor Party (DFL), Republican Party of Minnesota, the Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Party and the Legal Marijuana Now Party.
What if I have more questions?
“You can call or visit the auditor’s office or go to the website of the Secretary of State,” Krump said.
The auditor’s office can be reached at 218-643-7165.
