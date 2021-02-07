Valentine’s Day is just a week away. As an adult you’re likely planning a special dinner, to exchange gifts and do something special for your significant other. As a kid, Valentine’s Day looks a lot different, often spent sharing cards and candy with your fellow classmates.
Eight Lidgerwood Public School Elementary students shared what they think love looks like, what they’d like for a special Valentine’s Day dinner, their favorite candy and who they’re excited to give Valentine cards to this year.
First graders Paisley Frolek, Mary Podliska, Caleb Helmer and Kenadie Lyon and second graders R.J. Betting, Micah Kaczynski, Brookelyn Frolek and Hayden Manikowski helped answer those important Valentine’s Day questions.
What does love look like?
First-graders:
Paisley Frolek: “Sharing and giving stuff.”
Mary Podliska: “To me it’s like hugs and kisses, are nice to people and you give them stuff.”
Caleb Helmer: “Everyone is nice to you, gives stuff to you and is nice.”
Kenadie Lyon: “They be nice and they give hugs and kisses and you give other people things.”
Note: Frolek, Podliska and Lyon agreed that the stuff they’d like to receive are chocolates and flowers. Helmer said he would prefer toys, particularly, of the dinosaur variety.
Second graders:
R.J. Betting: “Like when they hug me or when they be very nice to me.”
Micah Kaczynski: “When they give you hearts out of paper and write you notes.”
Brookelyn Frolek: “When they make you a picture.”
Hayden Manikowski: “Probably being nice.”
Who are you most excited to give a Valentine card to?
First-graders:
PF: “My cousin because she is nice to me.”
MP: “Paisley because she is my BFF.”
CH: “My aunts because they let me sleep over at their house.”
KL: “My cousins because they are always nice to me and they have my back whenever I need them.”
Second graders:
RB: “My family and my friends because I play with my friends a lot and I also don’t really spend much time with my family since most of my family lives back in Ohio, so I would like to give them Valentine’s cards.”
MK: “Brookelyn, my friend, because we’ve known each other for a long time and then she went to a different school and we didn’t get to see each other for a long time.”
BF: “I don’t know.”
HM: “I have no idea.”
If someone made you a Valentine’s Day dinner what would you want?
First-graders:
PF: “Some stuffing, potatoes, some pie and some dessert, probably a little holiday cake.”
MP: “Potatoes, turkey, chicken and fruits and vegetables.”
CH: “Ham, Potatoes and Gravy, stuffing and carrots.”
KL: “Potatoes with gravy and turkey and cheese balls and french fries.”
Second graders:
RB: “Probably some turkey, some corn pudding and mashed potatoes and I would also really like some ham.”
MK: “Enchiladas, pizzas my real favorite but enchiladas are second.”
BF: “Mashed potatoes or something.”
HM: “Brats and mashed potatoes.”
What is your favorite candy to receive on Valentine’s Day?
First-graders:
PF: “Heart candies, they’re hard suckers.”
MP: “Chocolate heart gummies and things that are shaped in a heart.”
CH: “Sucker, chocolate.”
KL: “The little bags with the little sucker sticks things, Fun Dip.
Second graders:
RB: “Probably caramel chocolates.”
MK: “White milk chocolate, white is my favorite, dark is my second.”
BF: “Heart shaped candies, like heart chocolates.”
HM: “Skittles.”
