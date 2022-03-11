A decade of art, culture, community

The Red Door Art Gallery has been the pinnacle of what a community can accomplish through hard work, collaboration and care. Now, the gallery is entering the 10th year since its grand opening March 24, 2012.
The gallery will host a celebratory 10th Anniversary Gala at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at the City Brew Hall in Wahpeton. Wayne Beyer, one of the founders of the gallery, will be the master of ceremonies and Ed Moore will perform live music. There will be video of conversations between some of the gallery founders — like Beyer and Roger Jensen — shown during the event, as well as a slideshow of the history of the gallery.
Dancing, eating and drinking are encouraged. Having fun is required. The event costs $60 for individuals, $100 for couples and $275 reserves a table for six. Gallery members receive a 10 percent discount. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.reddoorgallerywahpeton.com//.
Red Door Art Gallery Executive Committee member Leslie Enerson said she is most looking forward to a time to gather again after several years of isolation and virtual events.
“I’m really looking forward to people hearing these stories that we’ve collected and I’m excited to have these people together, celebrating, looking back and looking forward,” Enerson said. “I think it’s a good time because we haven’t really been able to gather and celebrate for several years.”
Jensen was the first to pose the idea of an art gallery in the former bank. With a background in architecture and design, he saw potential in the dilapidated building that had been vacant since 1994.
“There is clearly a community of people — in my opinion, led by Roger Jensen — that dream big, and execute well. The Red Door is like Chahinkapa, like the carousel. I think there are some real core people that are absolutely gifted in raising money and raising the enthusiasm of the community to really support these things,” Enerson said. “I don’t know that the Red Door would exist in the way that it does without those founders.”
Then started the task of renovating the space into what it is today. The majority of the renovations were accomplished with the help of students in the Building Trades Department at North Dakota State College of Science, to fulfill the commercial requirements of their curriculum, Daily News previously reported. The help of carpenters, painters, plumbers and other craftsmen was needed to finish the work.
“It is not a huge money maker, but we’ve been hanging in there,” Jensen said. “The arts didn’t have a home prior to that time and that was the reason for trying to get something together.”
Major renovations included removal of an upper balcony vault with 18-inch concrete walls and removal of the upper balcony wall that overlooked the main floor bank tellers. Steel structures were removed from the ceiling and a leaking skylight was covered and sealed from below. A new terrazzo staircase was constructed from steps taken from a courthouse in Brainerd, Minnesota. The walls were insulated and covered in sheetrock. A drop ceiling was installed to cover the crumbling ceiling structures as they dried out in their new environment, the gallery’s history states. An LED lighting system was installed, as well as an art deco chandelier from 1922, Daily News previously reported.
“It’s recognized as what is possible when you’re willing to dream big and do the work,” Enerson said. “The stories just don’t get old. It’s like, ‘Tell the story again about the chandelier. I want to hear it one more time.’”
When the gallery contracted with the Convention & Visitors Bureau to also be Wahpeton’s visitor’s center in 2016, they needed a full-time gallery director. Enerson was the first.
“It really stepped up the presence and really stepped up the business aspects of the gallery,” Enerson said. “Up until that point, it was really run as a passion project by many of the founding board members. There were some business processes in place, but it really formalized it,” Enerson said.
As an engineer, being gallery director was a change, but it was the best job she ever had. The position held some similarities to the engineering field, too. Like corporate America, Enerson worked with a board of directors and an executive committee, whose members were her bosses. Her background was instrumental to the seamless introduction of technology to the gallery.
Having a full-time gallery director revolutionized the operations of the Red Door Art Gallery. A full-time director allowed for longer hours and evening events.
“It was really a fun time for them,” Enerson said.
It also helped the artists, who had one point of contact rather than a dozen. Enerson’s daughter was a journalist with Spotlight Media at the time, and she covered the arts scene in Fargo, North Dakota. Enerson became connected with many regional artists through her daughter’s work, helping to expand the gallery’s reach.
“It was the right time at the right place to set a lot of this up,” Enerson said. “It was so fun dealing with so many creative people and seeing so much different art and different art processes. Just being able to be around people who were so excited about it — the board and the founding members were so enthusiastic about it. It was really fun to watch their vision come to place.”
Enerson returned to engineering after serving as gallery director, but she was elected to the board of directors in 2017. Being on the other side of the operations helped both the incoming director and the board of directors.
The next gallery director, Noah Dobmeier, brought his own set of skills. Dobmeier was heavily involved in the local arts scene and beyond. Having the technology in place allowed Dobmeier to do what he did best: network. He brought the gallery into the spotlight, even getting the Red Door’s name all the way to Washington, D.C.
“He thrived in that environment and brought us a lot doing that,” Enerson said.
The next director, Allison Karlgaard, had a robust marketing background. Karlgaard, who resigned from the gallery in January 2022, had the perfect skill set to carry the gallery through a potentially devastating time. The COVID-19 pandemic shuttered businesses across the country, and the flow of visitors and art buyers stopped. Karlgaard continued to market the gallery, maintaining a consistent online presence.
“In the midst of a pandemic, we had a director who specialized in marketing and getting us out there so that we stayed viable during a pandemic,” Enerson said. “That was amazing. We’ve been really fortunate to have the director we need for where we were at.”
The gallery is currently hiring for a new gallery director. Enerson foresees the gallery hiring up to three staff members in the future, so the period between directors would not pause progress. She also sees a largely untapped market in young families in the area. That is the key to sustainability, Enerson said.
Jensen said he hopes to see the same.
“I hope it continues to grow and that we’re financially sound, so we can keep the doors open,” Jensen said. “I’d like to see some more art being sold out of the gallery.”
