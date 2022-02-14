The walls of the Red Door Art Gallery, Wahpeton, are lined with photographs highlighting the subtle allure of North Dakota and the great plains. Fargo-based photographer Scott Seiler showcases subjects big and small, from rustic barns to prairie rose petals.
Seiler is the gallery’s featured artist for the month of February, and his fine art photography will be displayed through Feb. 28. The Red Door Art Gallery hosted an artist’s reception with Seiler Saturday, Feb. 12 during the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber’s Super Saturday event. Gallery goers could admire his work and listen to the stories behind the photos.
The North Dakota native didn’t always appreciate the immense beauty of his home state, but now he sees it everywhere.
“As I get older, I find more and more beauty,” Seiler said. “I grew up on a farm, so I was just so used to seeing normal, everyday things. Now, I go back and take a look, and I see them in a different perspective. I’m able to see different beauty, like the winter landscapes, but also the blooming fields, or the crops just as they’re coming up out of the ground, or it could be some of the natural trees in the pastures. It’s striking.”
Growing up, Seiler experimented with film photography on his parents’ cameras. Unlike today’s digital cameras, film cameras took a finite amount of photos, so the shots had to be just right.
He developed a love for photography, exploring the subject further in college. Seiler went to school for journalism, honing his video skills. After graduating, the artist got back into still photography. With the advent of digital photography, Seiler began experimenting with different lenses, cameras and techniques. He also learned what attracts people to a photo.
“We get a lot of tourists who come into the Dakotas and Minnesota, and it’s amazing how they’re in awe of our landscapes during the summertime because sometimes they can’t see the countryside or don’t get out enough to do that,” Seiler said. “So when I get to have my photos on display, like a sunflower field in full bloom or a golden wheat harvest, they’re really drawn to those images.”
He has displayed his photography in a number of galleries across the state in Bismarck, Jamestown and Fargo, North Dakota. Seiler also has his work displayed in a gallery in Perham, Minnesota. In the summer, he displays his work at outdoor markets and art shows.
Seiler always had fun with photography, but it didn’t strike him that he was an artist until people started asking him questions about his work and buying prints, postcards or magnets.
“At that point, it was like, ‘Oh, people really can see what I see and find the value in it,’” he said.
The photographer enjoys macro photography because of the textures it brings out in everyday objects. A close-up of a flower reveals its veins and nature’s distinct pattern.
“I try to look for things that aren’t perfect because that’s how life is,” Seiler said.
Seiler also dabbles in digital and abstract renderings, which he can craft in post production. One of his favorite projects involved stitching dozens of pictures of the North Dakota sky into the shape of the state. He did the same for Minnesota, then finished the pieces on brushed metal.
“I think it tells a story. When I do different exhibits, they look at it, then stare a little bit closer and say, ‘Oh, I see what you mean.’ I think that’s a win-win in the artistic world because you want to grab people’s attention, but then you also want to draw them in closer and tell the story of why it’s so interesting,” Seiler said.
