“I just want to stay in musicals for the last couple years I’m here,” Braden Meyer said.
Meyer, a junior at Wahpeton High School, is the lead in the upcoming “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” The Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical tells the Biblical story of a young man who survives family jealousy and oppression in Egypt.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be performed at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 22. There will also be a 2 p.m. performance Saturday, Nov. 23. All performances are in the Wahpeton High School Auditorium.
“He’s a fun character to play because he’s out there, everyone enjoys him,” Meyer said. “He’s got the coat and he’s just out there.”
Co-directed by Patty Hudson and Dean Aamodt, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” features a pit band including Aamodt, Tammy Goerger, Jessica Stoppleworth and Wahpeton students.
Samuel Coalwell, a fellow Wahpeton junior, plays the Pharaoh. He performs a rock n roll song about troublesome dreams in need of Joseph’s interpretation.
“Sure, it’s nerve-wracking, having my first big singing role. (Meyer’s) more experienced with it,” Coalwell said.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” features colorful sets and costumes.
“In some cases, the costumes make you feel a little nervous because you do feel a little ridiculous,” said Coalwell, who’s dressed like Elvis Presley for his big number. “But that’s not always bad.”
Meyer can relate. His costume journey includes donning the dreamcoat to wearing a prisoner’s rags and later the jewels befitting a member of the elite. It was a little nerve-wracking to be barefoot and shirtless on stage, he said.
“I think the first time I came out in the costume, I had to wear a shirt because of the anxiety and all,” Meyer said. “The second day, I got into it and now I’m perfectly fine.”
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” also features Olivia Dodge, Kiah Klein and Allie Werth as the Narrators; Seth Hoglund as Jacob and Potiphar; Isabella Loberg as Mrs. Potiphar and Logan Dimmer as Reuben.
Additional cast members include Lillian Anderson, Jackson Clooten, Gabby Cooper, Hayden Erdmann, Nathan Garner, Sidney Gilbertson, Jada Griffin, Jazmine Hill, Jonathan Hill, Ashlyn Kahler, Sephen Keaveny, Kyree Lacina, Kinsey Pedersen, Elise Picken, Michael Plumley, Jaylyn Romereim, Michelle Scheepstra and Gavin Schroeder.
The production includes a choir of Emma Boyer, Jenna Burchill, Ella Clooten, Noah Clooten, Brenna Erdmann, Colton Fliflet, Gwen Finnie, Nathan Garner, Haylee Hauschild, Hayden Hoglund, Robert Irons, Laken Muller, Tanner Nuenthel, Taylor Sondrol, Carli Syvertson and Kayla Warth.
“Some of our rehearsals have been stressful,” Meyer said. “Some have been amazing. I think we’re all doing really well. I hope people who see the show will enjoy all the music. It has so much variety.”
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for K-12 students.
Tickets for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” are available by calling 701-642-6741 or purchasing at the auditorium on performance days.
For more photos, visit www.wahpetondaily news.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.