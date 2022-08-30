A family affair in full bloom

Petunias and marigolds were among the flowers grown by local horticulture students. They are on display at the entrance to Airport Park, just below an A-7D Corsair II that was brought to Wahpeton thanks to the efforts of people like Gordon Thiel, the project's chairman.
Irene and Gordon Thiel have a legacy throughout Airport Park. Kathy Matejcek remembered her parents taking multiple trips to bring pieces of the A-7D to Wahpeton. Each time, they'd take a different set of grandkids. When the kids returned, they loved sharing stories of all the things their grandpa did, which made everybody laugh. 'He said to them, 'You don't have to tell her everything,'' Matejcek said, smiling. 'But they did.'
The flowers in Airport Park are provided by high school horticulturists, but sometimes, there's a crop failure. When that happens, Kathy Matejcek can rely on Emery's Greenhouse and Plantastic. She is so thankful for the amount of local support given to the flowerbed and for the VFW Auxiliary.
Irene Thiel decided that she would donate a bench to the playground at Airport Park in honor of her husband, Gordon. When Irene would tend to the flowers, a role since passed onto her daughter, the grandkids would play. The playground overlooks sights like Harry Stern Airport and the 'Eisenhower Tree,' carrying on the lineage of trees planted by the former U.S. president.
'My mom had a very sick sense of humor,' Kathy Matejcek said, smiling at the memory of a loved one. 'She'd take her walker around and say, 'I want to place my bench here ... no wait, here ... no, here.' For dad's bench, she said, 'I want it here, because the tree will shade me.' Her bench is on order and it had gotten to be this joke about where she wanted it. She loved smarting off about it.'
Airport Park, Wahpeton, is a special place for Kathy Matejcek and her family.
Matejcek, District 10 president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary serving Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, is also a mother of three. Amy Matejcek, Leroy Matejcek and Alice Johnson have all followed their mom onto the VFW Auxiliary and taken on leadership roles.
"My youngest daughter, Alice, is president," Kathy Matejcek said. "My oldest daughter was president and now she's chaplain. My son is vice president."
Kathy Matejcek is the daughter of the late Gordon and Irene Thiel. Before Gordon's death in 2012 and Irene's death in 2021, both were among the people helping to make Airport Park into a landmark for Wahpeton's south side and the full Twin Towns Area.
Matejcek, meanwhile, continues her service through the VFW Auxiliary. It meets on the third Tuesday of the month at Grace Lutheran Church in Breckenridge. People with questions or needing a ride can contact either Matejcek at 701-642-9320, Shirley Berndt or Vivian Bernotas.
Daily News visited with Matejcek as she told stories about family, flowers and a few jokes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.