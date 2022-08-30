A family affair in full bloom

Petunias and marigolds were among the flowers grown by local horticulture students. They are on display at the entrance to Airport Park, just below an A-7D Corsair II that was brought to Wahpeton thanks to the efforts of people like Gordon Thiel, the project's chairman.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Airport Park, Wahpeton, is a special place for Kathy Matejcek and her family.

Matejcek, District 10 president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary serving Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, is also a mother of three. Amy Matejcek, Leroy Matejcek and Alice Johnson have all followed their mom onto the VFW Auxiliary and taken on leadership roles.

A family affair in full bloom

Irene and Gordon Thiel have a legacy throughout Airport Park. Kathy Matejcek remembered her parents taking multiple trips to bring pieces of the A-7D to Wahpeton. Each time, they'd take a different set of grandkids. When the kids returned, they loved sharing stories of all the things their grandpa did, which made everybody laugh. 'He said to them, 'You don't have to tell her everything,'' Matejcek said, smiling. 'But they did.'
A family affair in full bloom

Irene Thiel decided that she would donate a bench to the playground at Airport Park in honor of her husband, Gordon. When Irene would tend to the flowers, a role since passed onto her daughter, the grandkids would play. The playground overlooks sights like Harry Stern Airport and the 'Eisenhower Tree,' carrying on the lineage of trees planted by the former U.S. president.
A family affair in full bloom

The flowers in Airport Park are provided by high school horticulturists, but sometimes, there's a crop failure. When that happens, Kathy Matejcek can rely on Emery's Greenhouse and Plantastic. She is so thankful for the amount of local support given to the flowerbed and for the VFW Auxiliary.
A family affair in full bloom

'My mom had a very sick sense of humor,' Kathy Matejcek said, smiling at the memory of a loved one. 'She'd take her walker around and say, 'I want to place my bench here ... no wait, here ... no, here.' For dad's bench, she said, 'I want it here, because the tree will shade me.' Her bench is on order and it had gotten to be this joke about where she wanted it. She loved smarting off about it.'


Tags

Load comments