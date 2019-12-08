Celebrating 25 years of a Christmas cantata, the Community Choir and Orchestra is returning to the Bremer Bank Theatre.
A 75-member choir and 35-member orchestra will perform “A Festive Celebration of Christmas Joy” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. The production is co-directed by Jana Berndt and Kent Loken. The Bremer Bank Theatre is located in the Stern Cultural Center on the North Dakota State College of Science campus, Wahpeton.
“We absolutely love this cantata,” Berndt said. “It’s all your favorite Christmas carols done in a very beautiful way. We’re excited to bring it back, because when people hear it, they always leave thinking, ‘And that’s what Christmas is all about.’”
The cantata is a community offering event, benefitting the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry’s food backpack program.
“Sponsoring a child for the whole year is approximately $100. We’re asking people to think about, when they give, if they want to sponsor a child for a year, a half-year or even just a couple of months. That’s really what the money is going for, to held the food backpack program,” Berndt said.
The cantata has once again secured some matching dollars for donations made this year.
“The Breckenridge United Methodist Congressional Trust Fund is providing up to $2,000 for matching donations to be made at the 2019 Community Christmas Cantata to be held Dec. 14-15,” the church stated. “This donation is part of the Breckenridge United Methodist Trust Fund’s ‘Mission of Outreach to the Community.’ Checks are to be made out to the Breckenridge United Methodist Church.”
Once again, the cantata has secured what Berndt and Loken believe will be enough pre-event funding to cover expenses. This allows money collected during the performances to go directly to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry.
“It’s unbelievable that we do have kids who need food,” Berndt said.
For a quarter-century, Christmas cantatas have been a public gift from the Community Choir and Orchestra.
“We want to share, in word and song, the story of Christmas and of Jesus. It’s done so beautifully with our chorus and orchestra,” Berndt said.
Cantata participants include adults and students from both the Twin Towns Area and throughout the Southern Red River Valley.
This year’s performances include co-narration from Pastor Jen Tyler, Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton, and Dana Wiertzema. Featured soloists include Matt Brown, performing “O Holy Night” and Cassie Boelke, performing “If He Were Born Today.”
Berndt and Loken have numerous past and present behind the scenes individuals to thank. They include Scott Marthaler, Le Mar Photography in Wahpeton, for his longtime commemoration of performances. There’s also the late Wilma Loken, who gifted the cantata with a priceless nativity set prominently featured each year on the Bremer Bank Theatre stage.
It’s been a memorable 25 Christmas seasons for Berndt, Loken and everyone involved in the cantata. But they wouldn’t trade the experience. It generates commitment and enthusiasm from the singers, musicians and organizers.
“What these people do — it’s from the heart,” Loken said. “We always say the message we need to hear, what we provide this time of year, will provide sustenance for some people for the entire year. We want people to live this way all year, not just in December.”
“Be like the shepherd, go and tell,” Berndt added.
The Stern Cultural Center, capable of seating 500, is located along NDSCS’ oval entrance.
Photos from “One Small Child” in 2018 and Christmas cantatas from years past are available at www.wahpetondailynews.com.
