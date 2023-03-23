A golden ticket’s worth of fun coming to Wahpeton

Editor’s Note: “Theatre” and “theater” are both used in this article. Neither is a typo. The former is used in AP style when naming a venue if it is part of the actual name. The latter is used in AP style to describe a form of performing arts.
Scrumdiddlyumptious but not everlasting delights are waiting for visitors to North Dakota State College of Science’s Bremer Bank Theatre.
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” based on the Roald Dahl book and dramatized by Richard R. George, will be performed twice for the public. Each general admission show is at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, March 28 and Wednesday, March 29.
“I’m actually used to big performances like this,” said Elise Klindt, whose costume as Willy Wonka includes the iconic top hat, bowtie, vest, cape and cane. “It’s a different atmosphere, because it’s college instead of community theater.”
Klindt is a first year pre-dental assisting major from Campbell, Minnesota. Her stage experience includes playing Carol Burnett in high school sketch comedy and Sharpay Evans in “High School Musical Jr.” A member of NDSCS’ Wildcat Singers, Klindt is eager for both the general “Charlie” audience and the nearly 1,800 Southern Red River Valley students and teachers who will see special performances.
“I’m so excited to get in people’s faces — respectfully. It’s going to be great, even in the open audience shows with the adults,” Klindt said.
Artistic Director Melissa Frank is proud that “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is NDSCS’ first onstage children’s show in more than four years. That last few years included a cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two online-exclusive productions and one that was ultimately cancelled.
“Finally, we’re back,” Frank said. “Director-wise, it’s super exciting. There’s an energy. I’m actually on stage time time, playing Mrs. Gloop. That will be different for me.”
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” also has a cast and crew including:
• Weslee Johanson, a social work major, as Charlie Bucket
• Sephen Keaveny, business transfer, as Grandpa Joe
• Meadow Erhart, entrepreneurship, as Mrs. Teevee and Grandma Josephine
• Isaiah Stetz, liberal arts, as Augustus Gloop and Grandpa George
• Paige Eignbauer, Breckenridge High School and also a member of the stagecraft class, as Veruca Salt and Grandma Georgina
• Noland Hughes, mathematics, as Mr. Bucket and Mr. Salt
• Chloe Olson, liberal arts and a member of the stagecraft class, as Mrs. Bucket and Mrs. Beauregarde
• Rose Wendel, liberal arts, ag transfer and a member of the stagecraft class, as Violet Beauregarde
• Wyatt Hammer, liberal arts and engineering, as Mike Teevee
• Barry Frank as technical director
• Kevin Bauer as lighting and sound
• Jordie Praska, pharmacy tech and a member of the stagecraft class, as stage manager
The students chose “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Frank revealed. Last fall, instead of a fall play, there was an introduction to theater class.
“We learned about theater history and all the different aspects of technical theater. When we learned about costumes, everyone tried a sewing machine. When we learned about set building, everyone had to use a circular saw. When we learned about theatrical makeup … we tried,” Frank said.
Bryan Poyzer, coordinator of NDSCS’ performing arts program, wanted students to have more investment in the college’s productions. This led to Frank and the youth searching for a show and finding “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
“Most everyone has a positive memory of this, whether they’ve seen a movie or not or read the story,” Frank said.
Praska, originally from Drayton, North Dakota, is participating in theater for the very first time with “Charlie,” she said. She had always wanted to get involved, but did not want to be an onstage performer.
“Right now, I just finished touching up the TVs and I’m working on some of the smaller decorations,” Praska said. “For this play, it’s about making it look as much like candy as possible, with lots of bright colors.”
The Bremer Bank Theatre is located in the Stern Cultural Center on NDSCS’ Wahpeton campus. General admission tickets cost $5 for adults and $1 for students. NDSCS students, faculty and staff receive free admission with the use of their school IDs.
“I’m in a bunch of things on campus and this is my fun thing at the end of the day,” Klindt said. “I love it. We may have a smaller cast, but they’re going to get the energy from all of us. I think we stand out. We love what we’re doing here and we’re super fun and interactive.”