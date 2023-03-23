A golden ticket’s worth of fun coming to Wahpeton

'We love what we’re doing here and we’re super fun and interactive,' said Elise Klindt, far left, who plays Willy Wonka in 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.' The NDSCS play has a cast also including Meadow Erhart and Wyatt Hammer as the Teevees, Weslee Johanson as Charlie Bucket and Sephen Keaveny as Grandpa Joe.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Editor’s Note: “Theatre” and “theater” are both used in this article. Neither is a typo. The former is used in AP style when naming a venue if it is part of the actual name. The latter is used in AP style to describe a form of performing arts.

Scrumdiddlyumptious but not everlasting delights are waiting for visitors to North Dakota State College of Science’s Bremer Bank Theatre.

A golden ticket’s worth of fun coming to Wahpeton

Willy Wonka's squirrels have determined that Veruca Salt (Paige Eignbauer) is a bad nut indeed!
A golden ticket’s worth of fun coming to Wahpeton

Mike Teevee (Wyatt Hammer), Charlie Bucket (Weslee Johanson) and Grandpa Joe (Sephen Keaveny) consider the wonder of Wonkavision.
A golden ticket’s worth of fun coming to Wahpeton

Compare and contrast. Willy Wonka (Elise Klindt) is excited over the invention of a multi-course meal gum. Violet Beauregarde (Rose Wendel) just wants to chew the gum.


Tags