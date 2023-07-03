A home run for youth baseball

Tuesday, June 27 saw the local youth Miami Marlins win their minors championship. Twin Town Baseball League players had no shortage of fans in the stands. The team included Jack Line, Andrew Schumacher, Eric Parmlee, Ben Kostreba, Rilen Silvernail, Ty Kratzer, Brody Bakewell, Parker Bertelsen, Chance Engels, Boone Olson, catcher Daniel Tischer and coaches Dewey Engels and Melissa Kostreba.

 Submitted

This summer’s Twin Town Baseball League season came together on a short notice, moved fast and likely provided a lifetime of memories for its young players.

Tuesday, June 27 saw the local youth Miami Marlins win their minors championship. The following day, the local youth San Diego Padres won their majors championship. Win or lose, the young players had no shortage of fans in the stands at Jefferson Fields in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

A home run for youth baseball

The local youth San Diego Padres won their majors championship Wednesday, June 28. Back, from left, are Coach Craig Peterson, Aiden Henningsen, Connor Ireland, Adam Hustel, Payton Murdoff, Preston Koltes, Carter Rabbithead and Coach Swain Babcock. Front, from left, are Christian Morgan, Wesley Braun, Christian Schuler, Kaden Wilkinson, Knox Bolte, Henry Stav and Ian Babcock.
A home run for youth baseball

Youth Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins players give high fives following the championship game. Sportsmanship is among the key virtues learned during the last Twin Town Baseball League season.


Tags