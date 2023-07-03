A home run for youth baseball

Tuesday, June 27 saw the local youth Miami Marlins win their minors championship. Twin Town Baseball League players had no shortage of fans in the stands. The team included Jack Line, Andrew Schumacher, Eric Parmlee, Ben Kostreba, Rilen Silvernail, Ty Kratzer, Brody Bakewell, Parker Bertelsen, Chance Engels, Boone Olson, catcher Daniel Tischer and coaches Dewey Engels and Melissa Kostreba.
The local youth San Diego Padres won their majors championship Wednesday, June 28. Back, from left, are Coach Craig Peterson, Aiden Henningsen, Connor Ireland, Adam Hustel, Payton Murdoff, Preston Koltes, Carter Rabbithead and Coach Swain Babcock. Front, from left, are Christian Morgan, Wesley Braun, Christian Schuler, Kaden Wilkinson, Knox Bolte, Henry Stav and Ian Babcock.
This summer’s Twin Town Baseball League season came together on a short notice, moved fast and likely provided a lifetime of memories for its young players.
Tuesday, June 27 saw the local youth Miami Marlins win their minors championship. The following day, the local youth San Diego Padres won their majors championship. Win or lose, the young players had no shortage of fans in the stands at Jefferson Fields in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“So many kids in our community love baseball,” Stacia Henningsen said. “This summer, we really wanted to focus on giving kids the opportunity to do what they love — play ball!”
Ryan and Stacia Henningsen led this year’s league, working alongside many parents, volunteers and supporters to give the players a fun experience.
“We are so thankful to live in a community where parents, many of them first-timers, stepped up to give these kids this opportunity. Nothing is perfect, but this Twin Town baseball season was darn close,” Stacia Henningsen said.
Kellie Buck was among this year’s new parents. Her son Reed joined the league in May, playing for the local youth Minnesota Twins. Reed previously spent the last two summers playing T-ball in Wahpeton.
“He loves it. It’s been so fun. The kids are just having a blast together,” Buck said.
Jeff Steger is another Twins parent. He shared the joy of watching son Jason enjoy a fun-filled first season.
“They have really good coaches who take a lot of time with the kids,” Jeff Steger said. “The boys are doing a really great job and have gotten better with each game. They’ve not only won most of their games this season, but played with a lot of respect and heart.”
Stacia Henningsen found it rewarding to watch young players learn and grow within their own abilities.
“There were many smiles and skills learned, throughout both winning and losing. All the players did so great, and we look forward to having them back next year,” she said.
The amount of growth, teamwork and commitment was something that anyone would hope to see from professional athletes. The fact that it came from youth Twin Town Baseball League players was even better.
“It seems like all the teams are really well-matched, and it’s just so fun to see how each kid on the team has come into their own abilities. You can see how some kids have just grown in confidence, which is really fun to see,” Buck said.
Stacia Henningsen reiterated her thanks to many “wonderful parents and community members.”
“You stayed positive and supportive of all the volunteers,” she said. “We do this for the kids! Your kindness got all of us players, coaches and umpires through the season.”
Henningsen also gave her thanks to the high school and college students who were first-time umpires. They stepped outside their comfort zones and allowed the Twin Town Baseball League players to keep experiencing a real game.
“This program’s been run really well,” Steger said. “They’ve put a lot of effort into it and created a good league for the kids.”
More than baseball was learned on Jefferson Fields. There were lessons including being part of a team, making friends and developing skills.
“The Henningsens have been amazing,” Buck said. “It takes volunteers and it takes leaders to make this happen. We’re so appreciative of their leadership and their doing this for the kids.”
Reflecting on the whole team of dedicated, amazing parents that made the 2023 Twin Town Baseball League happen, Stacia Henningsen was at a slight loss for words.
“‘Thank you’ just does not seem like enough sometimes,” she said.