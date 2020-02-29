A horse for every child

Recently, I was speaking in front of a community action group about why I believe horses are the best therapy and friend a child could have.
Owning and riding horses changes the outlook of a family. By having the responsibility of taking care of a horse, it encourages them to become more physically fit along with being more communicative and connected with each other. Horse chores become daily team-building exercises within the family.
Just within the last 10 years, America and its children have become severely addicted to their smartphones, laptops and video type of gaming. Children and adults are now electronically, connected at all times. They have literally become addicted and controlled by a cyber, computer generated experience. Emotions such as feeling the high of a like on Facebook and feeling the low of when the internet is not responding, have replaced actual human touch and interaction. These replacements have had some devastating effects on our lives, some of which we are only now just realizing.
This type of cyber experience dependency has especially affected the younger generation. They do not spend as much time outdoors playing with their friends or interacting with others in person. The subtle facial expressions we find familiar, are now foreign to them. Children have difficulty in recognizing facial expressions and are lacking simple social skills we take for granted.
Children are quickly becoming disconnected to the world around them. This younger generation exhibits more trouble communicating, are the most overweight generation in the history of America, are on more medications and antidepressants than any other generation and spend little time outside exploring and having adventures with real friends.
Horseback riding and the interaction with horses can change and fix this downward social cycle. Not only is riding horses a very active outdoor sport, it also connects the rider to another living, breathing being that responds. Horses give interaction with immediate reaction. Horses are used in therapy programs successfully because of their nature. As prey animals they are natural biofeedback machines. They mirror the emotion or feeling that is being given off by the rider or handler and mirror it back to them. Sometimes we don’t like what we see in horses, but then we realize that is what we are projecting out into the world. By recognizing how our emotional state affects others, we can change ourselves and horses give us that opportunity.
When your child gets together at the local horseback riding academy with other riders, that’s bonding. It’s real friendship along with actual physical activity. Children’s hand eye coordination improves as well as their moods; which is a welcome relief to any household that has teenagers as a part of the family.
So many benefits and fun experiences are created from being around horses. Isn’t it time to visit a horse stable or take a ride on a horse today? Happy Trails!
