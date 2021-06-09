A howling good time

A grand opening was held for the new Breckenridge Dog Park Wednesday, June 9. Pet parents and community members flocked to Veterans Memorial Park to visit the new park and view the ribbon cutting.
The dog park has two sections, one for dogs under 30 pounds and one for dogs over 30 pounds, with waste stations by both entrances. Fencing weaves around trees and a picnic table sits in the shade.
The park was a swift success. The project took around a year to plan, fundraise and build, Breckenridge Active Living Committee President Shawn Roberts said.
Fundraising began in October 2020, and by December, community members had raised over $35,000 for the park. Area doctors Lucy and Vartan Malkasian donated $30,000 to the project. Wednesday’s grand opening recognized the couple and a commemorative sign naming them was placed by the fence.
“They have given a generous donation to this dog park, and without that, it wouldn’t have been done so quickly,” Roberts said. “It is people in our community who stand up and help out that help us to do more.”
The park also received a grant from the Richland-Wilkin Community Foundation, and PartnerSHIP 4 Health funded a bike rack and directional signage. The remainder of the donations came from community members, and donations are still coming into the GoFundMe, Breckenridge Billing Clerk and committee member Lori Gefre said.
Roberts thanked the city and public works committee for the hours they spent planning for the construction of the dog park and the maintenance they will provide going forward.
The active living committee, Wahpeton-Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce members and community members attended the grand opening with dogs in tow. Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson and Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard also joined the celebration.
“I would just like to thank the active living committee and all the members for their involvement in this and getting it going, especially the benefactors. Without their donations, it never would have happened so quickly,” Wilson said.
Several years ago, the active living committee conducted a public interest survey to determine what amenities the community would like to see. A dog park generated the most responses, so the active living committee began there, Roberts said. With a year of activities put on pause due to COVID-19, the committee was able to focus their time and energy on the dog park.
“Other projects that the active living committee has been able to do would be the frisbee golf down at Welles Park. We helped with the bike path out to the north side of Breckenridge,” Roberts said. “We’ve been able to do some improvements on the area parks, replacing nets and things like that, and the bike racks you see around town, so a variety of different things to try to get people out socially and being active.”
Any additional funding for the dog park will go into a reserve for maintenance and improvements, Roberts said. Eventually, engagement features will be added to the park. The park is open from 5:30 a.m.-11 p.m. each day.
