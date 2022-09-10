From left to right: Sharon (Harvego) Josephson, Janelle (Lehman) Hanson, Jane (Paulson) Peterson, Jean (Paulson) Magnusson, Judy (Dibley) Jensen, Marilyn (Lund) Boland, Sharon (Gruenberg) Koppelman, Sylvia (Seibel) Peterson, Sheila (Junge) Savard, Bonnie (Grenier) Wold and Cindy (Lawrence) Krier. Not pictured: Charlene (Lambert) Benson and Linda (Wheeler) Torres.
A group of 13 women, 12 pictured, has been friends since high school. In September 2015, got together to celebrate their 70th birthdays. The potluck group began when they were teenagers and continues to this day.
It all started in 1956; Dwight Eisenhower was successfully running for re-election to the nation’s executive seat, Elvis Presley rocked the boat with his first hit “Heartbreak Hotel,” black-and-white television sets barreled into the market and 13 seventh-grade girls in Breckenridge, Minnesota, were forming a friendship that would endure another 66 years and counting.
In fairness, some of the girls got an earlier start than others. Sylvia (Seibel) Peterson said she grew up with Sharon (Gruenberg) Koppelman as her neighbor.
A teacher recommended the girls become friends and it just stuck. The “potluck” moniker came when they would spend weekends together as teens going to games. Generally preceded by a Friday night sleepover, where the girls’ mothers would cook for them. There usually wasn’t any sleeping though, according to Peterson.
The group was made up of Sharon (Harvego) Josephson, Janelle (Lehman) Hanson, Jane (Paulson) Peterson, Jean (Paulson) Magnusson, Judy (Dibley) Jensen, Marilyn (Lund) Boland, Sharon (Gruenberg) Koppelman, Sylvia (Seibel) Peterson, Sheila (Junge) Savard, Bonnie (Grenier) Wold, Cindy (Lawrence) Krier, Charlene (Lambert) Benson and Linda (Wheeler) Torres. They span two countries, five states and 12 cities, nearly 60 years after all residing in Wilkin County and graduating from Breckenridge High School.
The 1963 graduates are eyeing their 60th school reunion and Breckenridge is a completely new place.
Peterson remembers when the girls could go to Uncle Jim’s hamburger restaurant and get a burger and fries for less than $1, or hangout at the Canteen above the old city hall where high school students would come to dance.
Neither exists any longer. The old city hall was torn down and re-built across the lot and Uncle Jim’s burned down in a case of arson, never to be re-opened. Now, parking lots fill the space where these memories used to sit.
The girls first started to get together for group birthday celebrations when they were turning 50. After a fun weekend in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, the group decided they’d celebrate in a similar fashion every five years.
After a few more joint birthday celebrations, the group was tasked with making plans for their 50th school reunion. Peterson said after 50 years, each graduating class mixes together for an “all-school reunion.”
As a part of being welcomed into this bigger group of alumni, the newbies are in charge of organizing and planning.
Last time you met the potluck girls in 2015 was shortly after their 70th birthday gathering. Managing Editor Carrie McDermott sat down to speak with three women about their memories and journey through life as friends.
Seven years later, they all remain in good health, according to Peterson.
Now, they are coming off a COVID-19-postponed-77th birthday gathering and toeing the line of their 60th school reunion. Peterson said they did a good job with their planning of the 50th reunion but is looking forward to their 60th to focus on having a good time.
Come August 2023, (hopefully) all 13 will be back in town, to make new memories and celebrate the lifetime of memories they carry with them.
