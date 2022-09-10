Purchase Access

It all started in 1956; Dwight Eisenhower was successfully running for re-election to the nation’s executive seat, Elvis Presley rocked the boat with his first hit “Heartbreak Hotel,” black-and-white television sets barreled into the market and 13 seventh-grade girls in Breckenridge, Minnesota, were forming a friendship that would endure another 66 years and counting.

In fairness, some of the girls got an earlier start than others. Sylvia (Seibel) Peterson said she grew up with Sharon (Gruenberg) Koppelman as her neighbor.



