By his own estimate, Tilford Kroshus has been a pretty fortunate man.
Music makes him happy. So does being around people. He simply loves to entertain in any shape or form.
Kroshus and Krew headlined 2019’s last Music in the Park summer concert. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, the four-member band entertained an audience at Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton.
“We had such a good time,” Kroshus said. “I think there was about 125 people there.”
Audience members included Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer. Music in the Park, as well as the Community Band of Wahpeton, Breckenridge and Surrounding Communities, has been a Twin Towns Area staple for more than 60 years.
“It’s terrific to have the opportunity for local musicians to play tunes and show off their abilities,” Beyer said.
Chahinakpa Park hosts 7:30 p.m. concerts every Wednesday from June-August. The performance season has grown to include the annual Music Out of the Park concert. The Community Band gives one performance per summer in the Wahpeton High School Auditorium.
Kroshus and Krew has been among the most frequent Music in the Park performers. In recent years, the band has played concerts in June, July and August, including the season opening and closing events.
While Kroshus sang and played keyboards and trombone, he was joined by guitarist Greg Goerdt, drummer Jimmy Joe Hoaby and violinist Shari Bosch.
The musicians had a lot of energy and enthusiasm, Kroshus said.
“Those kids can all play,” he continued. “It was a fun night. It’s nice to have kids you can play with, guys who have musical knowledge, who can alter and change along with you and not lose their way.”
Kroshus and Krew’s setlist included familiar favorites like “Margaritaville” and “Orange Blossom Special,” which included a solo from Bosch. Geordt took the lead on “Down on the Corner.”
“I made up a song about Ralph Erdrich. I call him my best buddy. He’s 94 and still standing upright. He was there with his wife,” Kroshus said.
Improvisation is common during a Kroshus and Krew concert. The songs might go a little longer than expected, but Kroshus said it is an example of a unique gift.
“It really is fun to have a crew that can back you up,” he added.
Music in the Park is made possible through local funding and a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts.
“When people of all ages are able to continue to play their instruments and provide great music, it’s a good thing for the public and all involved,” Beyer said.
Music in the Park has an audience spanning beyond the band shelter.
“We have families, people from the group home, friends and spouses,” Beyer said. “There’s the pickleball players and park users who hear the music. We’re entertaining a lot more than just the people who are gathered.”
Kroshus’ life in music includes the 30 years he spent teaching at North Dakota State College of Science.
“I’ve been blessed to play with a lot of wonderful musicians,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.