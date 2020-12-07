‘A little North Dakota everywhere’

James Puppe’s retirement project wasn’t landscaping his front yard or building his grandchildren a treehouse, it was a 617-page book that took over 15 years to complete and publish.
In 2004, Puppe drove off in search of meaningful stories. He was armed only with a roadmap, a loaf of bread and the knowledge that one can buy a mediocre cup of coffee just about anywhere.
Puppe’s book, "Dakota Attitude," documents a different story on each page from residents of every town in North Dakota. Puppe, 75, interviewed over a thousand people for the book and shot all of the photographs. He can flip to any page and recount the day he interviewed the character behind the story, remembering small details like if they shed tears or what kind of food they offered him.
“The book is not a history of the towns. You can find that through the internet or through other sources that have already been tapped,” Puppe said. “I wanted to know what the people thought. What they think.”
He stopped in every town on the North Dakota map, asking the residents to name a significant person in their community. Some places on the map didn’t exist anymore, he said. Still, he didn’t stop searching for past residents of obsolete towns, finding a few of his native North Dakotans residing in Minnesota.
“I would say, ‘I’m doing a project and if I could interview somebody from the town that you respect, who would it be? Who do you respect? Good human character, someone with integrity?’ And they would refer me to somebody. Sometimes they’d come with me,” Puppe said.
In 2014, Puppe interviewed Wahpeton resident Harold “Heb” Diederick. Puppe said he walked into the Fryn’ Pan and was immediately instructed to talk to Diederick, who was 93 at the time.
Puppe doesn’t label himself a writer. He’s a listener, he said. Many of his interviews were conducted across a kitchen table. He laughed and he cried with his sources. The stories that spoke to him most revolved around veterans or families of fallen soldiers.
Puppe, a Vietnam War veteran, spent 34 years of his life working for the Veterans Administration. His love for storytelling was born through his work with former American prisoners of war and their families.
“Those who have gone through the most in life complain the least,” Puppe said. “That was kind of the impetus for me to think about a retirement project. I knew there were a lot of great people in North Dakota, but there’s kind of a silence. Those that went through the '20s and '30s, those were tough times. So I wanted to know what it was like for them. What was their resource to go through those times?”
Puppe said he had to learn how to interview for the book. One man told him to stop interrupting his answers, Puppe said laughing.
The last question he asked each of his sources was, if you had your grandchildren sitting at the table, what advice would you give them? A lot of them talked about loving one another, heeding the “golden rule” — love others as you would be loved — and honesty, to name a few, Puppe said. One man said, “I don’t have any advice,” a response that piqued Puppe’s interest.
“He said, ‘Let my life be the advice. How I live. They can remember who I was and how I lived. That’s the advice I have.’ I kind of like that as my takeaway too,” Puppe said.
Puppe said he was never in a hurry to finish the book. He would conduct most of his interviews in the summer. Over the course of 14 years, he never lost interest in the project. It was a passion, he said.
"Dakota Attitude" is on sale at the Red Door Art Gallery in Wahpeton.
Puppe, a lifelong North Dakotan, has nothing but pride and respect for his home. The quality of people and the virtues they share is unique to the state. Puppe never plans to live out his years anywhere else, joking that his plot has been picked out. North Dakota is where he has always lived and North Dakota is where he will stay.
He is even grateful for the people who have moved on from the state because they bring their history and values with them, he said.
“We’ve got a little North Dakota everywhere,” Puppe said. “That’s our success story.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.