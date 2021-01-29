A long career dedicated to youth

After nearly three decades, Gail Beech is leaving her long-held post as Breckenridge Elementary School secretary.
Beech was passionate about students and passionate about education, and she exhibited that everyday in her work, Breckenridge Public Schools Superintendent Diane Cordes said.
"I found Gail a joy to work with and will miss her incredibly, especially her fantastic sense of humor," Cordes said.
Beech was a wonderful presence, and always did what needed to be done, Breckenridge Elementary School Principal Corinna Erickson said. She did so much in her role, Erickson joked she isn’t sure if she knows the full scope of Beech’s contributions to the school.
“Everybody is going to certainly miss her, and we appreciate all the time she spent here and the service she gave to the district,” Erickson said.
Being the frontline face of the office was just a small part of Beech’s job. She also handled accounting and state reporting, she said.
“The state reporting is the challenging part, and I like a challenge,” Beech said. “It’s kind of like putting a puzzle together all the time.”
Beech, who has worked at three schools in her 38 year career, said interacting with the children and staff kept her at Breckenridge Elementary School for 27 of those years. Her husband, Paul Beech, works as an agronomist for Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, and his job was what initially drew the family to Breckenridge, she said.
Breckenridge Public Schools is a smaller district, and she got to know the children well, often from the time they were in preschool.
“I just ran into a former student. He was watching his son play hockey — we were there for our grandson — and he’s a doctor. It’s just fun seeing that,” she said.
Getting to know the students was a point of pride for her. There were some children who needed a little extra attention, and Beech hopes she was able to be a comforting presence and role model for them. Before COVID-19, children used to come in and out of the office just to chat or take a break from the classroom, Beech said.
Years ago, Beech remembers one student came into the office, belligerent and disrespectful.
“I addressed him by name, and I said, ‘I have always treated you with respect, and I expect the same in return.’ He said, ‘I’m sorry, Gail,’ and just melted,” Beech said.
After that point, if she was out in town and he saw her, he’d come over and start a conversation with her, she said.
He wasn’t alone; many students remember her, taking the time to visit with her in public.
"No matter how busy she was or how much was happening around her, she made the student in front of her feel like the most important person in the world," Cordes said.
Beech was even able to see her own three children go through the school. Looking back, some of her most treasured memories of her job are from when her children were in band and would have a school performance the last day before Christmas break. She could listen to the classic holiday songs right from her office, she said.
“Every once in a while, when my kids had a solo with the jazz band, I could run over there and see that,” Beech said.
Beech was also grateful her schedule aligned with her children's schedules. She was able to take the same breaks and work similar hours, something she joked wasn’t always advantageous for her two sons and daughter.
Now, her children are adults in their 30s and 40s, and her and her husband — who also plans to retire sometime in 2021 — are looking forward to retirement in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, where they recently built a home.
“We are planning on doing some more traveling,” Beech said.
Their first stop, the East Coast. The Beechs have visited 42 of the 50 U.S. states, and they plan to hit six more once the pandemic subsides. Without the constraints of work, the couple are also excited for more foreign travel once borders open.
“We talked to some friends and they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, we found this trip for $1,000 for a week in Prague, but we had to go next week. And we did! And it was great!’ And that’s the kind of thing we’re looking forward to,” Beech said.
When she’s not jetsetting, Beech wants to spend more time reading and visiting family. Her three children all live within four hours of Beech, and she is excited for more time with them and their children.
As for her former position, Beech leaves a piece of advice for her successor.
“Get to know the kids. Just know who they are. And pay attention to all the little details,” she said with a knowing chuckle.
