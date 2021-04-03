A long-lasting legacy for Richland 44

Darrel Hendrickson, to put it simply, left quite a legacy.
Hendrickson, who died at age 83 in February 2016, bequeathed much of his estate. The city of Colfax, North Dakota, and its park board received $100,000. Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, which Hendrickson was a lifelong member of, received $200,000.
The Richland 44 School District received $4.5 million, the majority of which has gone to funding college scholarships for graduates of Richland 44 High School, Colfax. The scholarships are awarded by the Richland 44 Foundation, which received 501(c)(3) status in 2020.
Students who graduated in 2019 and beyond are eligible for a $10,000 scholarship. To date, there have been 33 such awards.
“All students who have attended at least three of their four high school years at Richland 44 are eligible for this scholarship,” Foundation Director Juli Mauch said. “These scholarships have been made possible because of the generous bequest by Darrel Hendrickson.”
The foundation has awarded over $410,000 in scholarships to date. Students who graduated between 2016-2018 were eligible for a one-time payment of $2,500. A total of 42 such awards were given.
“The $10,000 is payable depending on the education path that’s chosen. For example, if someone’s doing a four-year program, they’ll get $2,500 each year over a four-year period. Someone may decide to go to a one-year institute, so they could get that full $10,000 in one year. The schedule might vary,” Mauch said.
Awards of $10,000 to participating students began being awarded soon after a December 2018 celebration of Hendrickson’s generosity. In addition to Richland 44 High School students, the event featured youth from Richland Elementary, Abercrombie, North Dakota.
Hendrickson’s endowment was made in memory of his grandparents and mother, Daily News previously reported.
Berget “Betty” Hendrickson-Gylland farmed with her son for nearly 50 years. The pair earned a Soil Conservation Award from the state of North Dakota in 1984. In 1998, the Hendricksons retired from farming. Betty Hendrickson died in November 2000 and Darrel relocated to Fargo in 2011 so that his Parkinson’s disease could receive attention.
“We’re a community who rallies together when times are tough,” School Board President Nathan Berseth said in 2018. “We also gather when it’s time to celebrate.”
Fourteen youth are expected to graduate from Richland 44 High School this spring. Twelve of the graduates are eligible for the Hendrickson scholarship and all have applied for it.
“The foundation made sure to make this inclusive for all students, as long as it was for post-secondary education,” said Dr. Britney Gandhi, high school principal and school district superintendent. “The board put a lot of thought into deciding how they could make sure that each student, regardless of their education path, is able to take advantage of that full $10,000. It’s because of the generosity of Darrel Hendrickson.”
Hendrickson was clear in his wishes that he wanted what he bequeathed to go to the foundation that was created. In addition to the money that goes toward scholarships, Mauch said, there is also revenue generated from land given by Hendrickson.
“That money is used at the board’s discretion. We are hopeful that we can use it in the future for possible mini grants for teachers. We also hope that other families and groups may consider supporting us the way Darrel did. We actually did not know in advance that he did so,” Mauch said.
Initially, the Hendrickson scholarships were awarded through Darrel Hendrickson’s estate. Now that the Richland 44 Foundation is established as a 501(c)(3), it is able to both administer the funds and accept donations.
The foundation also continues to work on the details and specifics of administering the Hendrickson scholarship. A 6 p.m. informational meeting will be held Tuesday, April 7 at Richland 44 High School, 101 Main Ave., Colfax.
“Every time the foundation distributes the next scholarship payment, I think of the generosity of Darrel, what he’s done for this school district and the legacy he’s left for generations to come,” Mauch said.
When students apply for the Hendrickson scholarship, Dr. Gandhi said, they talk about their time at Richland 44. They talk about “amazing memories and stuff that have made a difference.”
Gandhi has praise for the class of 2021, calling them an incredible group of youth to work with. They’re on top of their responsibilities, close-knit, taking their education seriously and committed to their community.
“They will be missed,” Gandhi said. “We’re thankful they’ve had some semblance of a normal year.”
Richland 44’s prom is scheduled for Saturday, April 17. Graduation will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30.
“We’re unique in that multiple communities make up Richland 44, but it’s the schools and the students that we share that have really unified the area and made it strong,” Gandhi said.
Strength also comes from support.
“Darrel’s gift was for the kids,” Gandhi said. “It’s already made a huge impact for many kids and will continue to do so.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.