Hurricane Laura, which caused overwhelming damage in Louisiana and Texas last month, is expected to have a lengthy aftermath.
Josh Bigwood, originally from Wahpeton, is an associate pastor at Church of the King, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas, he said, have been deeply impacted and scarred by the storm.
“This is a region looking at years, not weeks or months, of work before it returns to a semblance of ‘normal,’” Bigwood said.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards expressed similar sentiment during a Thursday, Sept. 3 news conference. As of that evening, more than 200,000 customers in the state were without power, NBC News reported. The widespread outage was part of what Edwards called a long trail of devastation with catastrophic damage.
“We clearly have a very, very long way to go,” Edwards said. “This is very much going to be a marathon, not a sprint.”
Adequate, safe housing is often nonexistent in Lake Charles, Josh Bigwood said Thursday. Many people, including members of his church family, either haven’t returned to the area since their evacuation or made a brief appearance just to check in.
“We’ve got people from the church staying in Dallas, Austin, Houston,” he said. “There are church staff members in Baton Rouge, Beaumont, Dallas. My goal has been to find these guys housing.”
Zach Bigwood, Josh’s brother, is part of a team running a supply warehouse that acts as a distribution center for all churches in the Lake Charles region. The churches collect what they can and distribute to their community members. Zach Bigwood’s responsibilities include overseeing the people relations and volunteers.
“A lot of families are really discouraged,” he said. “They’re at the end of their roads, sleeping in homes with mold, water and no roof. At the same time, though, they’re really coming together, working to help each other out.”
When Daily News spoke to Zach Bigwood, the warehouse was preparing for the next day’s distribution of portable generators. He shared a story of an individual who received one, then noticed another person who was waiting.
“There was a lady on an oxygen tank and this guy ended up giving his generator to her. ‘She needs it more than me.’ We’re seeing that more and more, people who see someone with a bigger need and decide to give directly to them,” Bigwood said.
Needs are plentiful for the Church of the King family and all those affected by Hurricane Laura. In addition to necessities like food, water and health products, items for site clearing and home repair like generators, tarps and chainsaws top the list.
“We might have 10 chainsaws available, but 100 people are seeking them,” Zach Bigwood said. “There’s 60 generators, but 200 cars pull up.”
Recovery is taking place on a dramatically changed landscape.
“Forests are reduced to about a third of their size,” Josh Bigwood said. “Homes are shattered from the circular battering ram that was Hurricane Laura. Businesses are destroyed, churches are ripped open and power lines are sheared and twisted.”
Church of the King’s physical building was extensively damaged. It’s possible that the structure will either be gutted or fully demolished.
“We have a large facility,” Bigwood said. “The air conditioning units, which were roof-mounted, were ripped off, leaving damages that turned the building into a rainforest. We’re working with the insurance companies right now.”
Hurricane Laura has been classified as the strongest to strike Louisiana since 1856. Reaching a peak of Category 4, the storm caused an estimated $4 billion-$12 billion in total damages, NPR reported.
Church of the King is working in cooperation with other Louisiana churches and both national and worldwide organizations to provide relief and assistance, the Bigwoods said.
“United Way is using the same warehouse as we are,” Zach Bigwood said.
“We’re also working with Eight Days of Hope and Samaritan’s Purse,” Josh Bigwood said. “What we’re doing right now is that we’re directing our people and working on creating a database of needs.”
Despite the disadvantages, the Bigwoods shared their pride in seeing people adapting to challenges, sacrificing for others and pulling together for the common good.
“This is a long-term process,” Josh Bigwood said. “Looking ahead, as the weeks and years go by, it’s going to be a huge undertaking.”
When Josh Bigwood was a boy, he and his dad went on a disaster relief trip to Florida nine months after Hurricane Andrew struck in August 1992. The experience was formative and he’s certain experiencing Hurricane Laura’s aftermath will have a similar effect.
“Join us as we minister to the people of the Lake Area. We are working with disaster relief experts from Eight Days of Hope and Samaritan’s Purse to remove trees, tarp roofs, gut homes and provide hot meals,” Bigwood wrote.
To be a part, sign up at https://eightdaysofhope.com/registration?ev=33 or https://www.spvolunteer.org/project-response.301.
Josh Bigwood is urging his church family, as well as people in the Twin Towns Area and beyond, to get involved through praying, giving and going.
“Your giving will provide hope, resources and relief to aid in the recovery efforts,” he said. “Much of our efforts are going into resourcing other churches and ministries via our disaster relief warehouse and your gift helps support that as well as many other aspects of relief and restoration.”
Donations are accepted at www.cotk.us, under “Give to Disaster Relief.” Church of the King also has a mailbox at 2145 Oak Park Blvd., Lake Charles, LA 70601. Contributions can be labeled “Outreach.”
Daily News will also provide updated information about Twin Towns Area-based relief and philanthropy efforts for Hurricane Laura victims.
"Seeing pictures of the devastation of Hurricane Laura and hearing about the impact on the Bigwood family, I felt that we needed to do something as a community to offer support," said North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25.
Plans are being worked on for a community supply and donation drive for hurricane relief efforts in Lake Charles, Mitskog said. Details of the drive will be shared with the public within the next week.
“I encourage people not just to give, but to look at coming down in a few months or a year from now,” Josh Bigwood said. “This is not just a financial issue. We’re also helping people put their homes and their lives back together.”
